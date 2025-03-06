Lynnwood Northwest Veterans Museum receives donation from Edmonds American Legion Post 66

The Northwest Veterans Museum in Lynnwood recently received a donation of $1,000 from Edmonds American Legion Post 66 to help the museum continue its mission of informing and educating the public about the role of the branches of the U. S. military through items of historical interest.

Carl Kurfess, chair of the museum’s board of directors, noted that “donations like this are critical for the museum to keep its doors open to honor our veterans. We depend entirely on donations to pay our overhead expenses and couldn’t operate without them.

“This donation from American Legion Post 66 is a great example of the support of local veteran groups supporting our mission,” he added.

The Northwest Veterans Museum opened on May 6, 2017. The museum is housed in the Wickers Building in Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, formerly the Alderwood Manor post office, which is listed on Washington State Heritage Register.

The museum features many items reflecting the history of the various branches of the U. S. military, including uniforms, documents and other historical artifacts. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.