Mark your calendar for Big Band Night March 20 at Edmonds Opera House

Save the date for Big Band Night with Jake Bergevin & The Jazz Apostates Dektette from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, March 20 at the Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds.
The monthly event coincides with the Third Thursday Edmonds Artwalk.
