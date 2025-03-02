Mark your calendar for Big Band Night March 20 at Edmonds Opera House

Posted: March 1, 2025 16

Save the date for Big Band Night with Jake Bergevin & The Jazz Apostates Dektette from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, March 20 at the Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds.

The monthly event coincides with the Third Thursday Edmonds Artwalk.

 

