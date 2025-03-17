Mayor scheduled to release details of city budget reductions at March 18 council meeting

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen Tuesday night is scheduled to provide the city council with an overview of proposed city budget reductions and organizational changes as required in a directive from the Edmonds City Council as part of the 2025-26 biennial budget process.

The mayor’s report will come during a council special business meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 18.

During last week’s council meeting, Rosen noted that he was directed by the council to find an additional $1.5 million in 2025 city budget reductions by March 11, along with $230,000 from the police department’s command staff. The mayor said the total budget savings so far is $1,846,957, and came from a combination of layoffs, retirements, resignations, reductions in hours, positions left unfilled or new people being hired at a lower salary, he said. The additional $230,000 in police command staff savings is being realized with the retirement of Police Chief Michelle Bennett, with other reorganization to follow, he added. He promised more details on the budget savings March 18.

The council during its November 2024 budget deliberations directed the mayor to reduce the city’s general fund budget by at least $3.5 million during the 2025-26 biennium — $1.5 million in 2025 and $2 million in 2026. Councilmembers didn’t specify what would be cut but instead directed the mayor to report back on how the reductions will be achieved — guided by the city’s budgeting by priorities process based on residents’ feedback.

Other items on the agenda for the March 18 meeting include:

– The January and February 2025 monthly financial reports.

– An update on the Main Street Overlay Project, which runs from 6th to 8th Avenues.

– Title 18 code updates for utilities on city right of way.

– An ordinance amending authorized employee positions

– A resolution in support and recognition of Women’s History Month

The meeting will begin the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also watch the meeting virtually via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

You can see the 6 p.m. meeting agenda here.

Earlier in the day, the council’s Committee B will meet virtually at 3 p.m. to review the following items:

– Acceptance of a $127,500 grant from Snohomish County for a picnic shelter at Mathay Ballinger Park.

– Presentation of professional services agreements and contracts for several public works projects: the Phase 6 stormwater replacement project, the 2025 overlays program, the Phase 16 waterline replacement project and the phase 13 sewer replacement.

The 3 p.m. Committee B meeting will be virtual and also available for viewing at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

You can see the 3 p.m. meeting agenda here.