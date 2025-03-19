Measles case in Snohomish County is second identified in state

Public Health – Seattle and King County and the Snohomish County Health Department are investigating a positive case of measles, identified on March 17 in an adult resident of Snohomish County, the health department said in a news release. This case is linked to the first measles case identified in late February in King County. This new case was likely exposed at a location where the previous case had visited while contagious.

King and Snohomish County health departments assessed any potential public exposures while the individual was contagious and determined that there is no risk of measles to the general public from this new case.

The news release notes that the measles vaccine is very effective at preventing the disease. Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides about 97% protection against getting infected by measles and that protection lasts a lifetime.

“While there are some prevention steps like immune globulin and the MMR vaccine that can prevent infection when given promptly after exposure, supplements like vitamin A, cod liver oil, or other alternative remedies will not stop measles from spreading,” said Dr. James Lewis, health officer for the Snohomish County Health Department. “Measles exposure in the community puts vulnerable people — especially infants, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems — at serious risk. Measles is highly contagious, but also highly preventable with vaccination, and ensuring people are fully immunized remains our best defense.”

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. If one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected. It mainly spreads through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

Measles symptoms begin seven to 21 days after exposure. Measles is contagious from about four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appears. People can spread measles before they have the characteristic measles rash.

For more information about measles and measles vaccination, including where to get measles vaccinations: Measles | Snohomish County Health Department, WA.