New programming planned for Edmonds 4th of July 5K race

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Run for Good Racing Company, has unveiled new programming for the 2025 4th of July 5K. This year’s focus shifts toward fostering community spirit and enhancing the parade experience, while participants still have the opportunity to “Beat Ol’ Man Brackett,” the chamber said in a news release. All proceeds from the event support the chamber’s efforts to deliver exceptional programming and events for the Edmonds community.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a casual jogger or simply seeking a fun and healthy way to kick off your Independence Day, this beloved community event has something for everyone.

The festivities don’t end at the finish line — stick around after the race to enjoy the iconic Edmonds 4th of July Parade and continue the celebration with family, friends, and neighbors.

Race Details

5K Race: This timed race offers prizes for the top three finishers in each gender category, as well as the first-place winner in each age group. Winners will be recognized, and prizes will be awarded shortly after the race concludes.

1K Family Run, Presented by People’s Bank of Edmonds: A fun-filled event for participants of all ages. Registration is free but required. The 1K is untimed.

Start and Finish Locations

Both races begin at Edmonds City Park and finish at 4th and Main, offering a picturesque route through the scenic streets of Edmonds and the Town of Woodway. Runners will conclude the race along the Edmonds 4th of July parade route, where cheering crowds will greet runners at the finish line.

Think You’re Fast? Try to Beat Brackett

A cherished tradition continues for those with a competitive edge — race against a costumed runner portraying one of Edmonds’ legendary founders, George Brackett. Outrun him to the finish line and earn both bragging rights and a special prize.

4th of July Costume Contest

Show off your patriotic pride. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their best red, white and blue attire for a chance to win fabulous prizes in the pre-race 4th of July Costume Contest.

Get Involved Beyond Running

There are many ways to support this beloved community event beyond participating in the race. Local businesses can showcase their community investment by sponsoring the event, gaining visibility while supporting a cherished Edmonds tradition. Additionally, volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring a successful and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Whether you’re cheering on runners, assisting with logistics or helping at the finish line, your involvement makes a difference.

For all the details, visit edmondschamber.com/races.