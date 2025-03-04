Next Experience Edmonds Education Community Tour March 27

The Edmonds School District invites community members to another Experience Edmonds Education Community Tour, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, March 27.

The tour begins at the district office at 20420 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. Transportation to Cedar Valley Elementary and back will be provided by school bus.

This is the second in a continuing series of tours designed to provide community members with an inside look at the district’s schools, programs and initiatives.

During the event, participants will visit Cedar Valley Elementary. Cedar Valley student leaders will lead the tour, which includes a presentation on the Edmonds School District’s Dual Language Education Program.

Attendees will also receive a school lunch.

Space is limited, so community members are encouraged to reserve their spots early. For more information or to RSVP, visit the website or contact the Edmonds School District Communications Office at communications@edmonds.wednet.edu.