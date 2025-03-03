Next RFA annexation town hall meeting March 5

Edmonds residents can learn more about the proposed annexation of the City of Edmonds into the Regional Fire Authority during four upcoming town hall meetings, with the next one set for Wednesday, March 5.

Titled “Annexation Answers: What the RFA Vote Means To You,” the forums will include leadership from the City of Edmonds and South County Fire, who will present information and answer questions, according to a city news release.

Here is the schedule:

– Wednesday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Brackett Room at City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., and Zoom

– Thursday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the Brackett Room at City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., and Zoom

– Saturday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. S.W.

– Thursday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Brackett Room at City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

The March 5 and March 27 meetings will be hybrid and available via Zoom: edmondswa-gov.zoom.us/j/86479818324. They will not be recorded for future viewing, the city said.

Snohomish County Assessor Linda Hjelle will attend the March 5 town hall. She will lend her expertise regarding the senior, disabled and low-income tax exemptions and their application to the levies and benefit charges that accompany annexation.

The City of Edmonds is holding a special election on April 22 asking voters to consider annexation into the South Snohomish Couty Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority. The Edmonds City Council proposed annexation and approved this special election by resolution on Jan. 7.

Edmonds hasn’t had its. own fire department since 2009. In 2010, the city began contracting with South County Fire for fire and emergency medical services. That contract ends at the end of 2025. If annexation is approved by voters, Edmonds property owners would pay South County Fire directly for these services.

More information about the ballot measure is available at edmondswa.gov/RFA_info. Questions can be emailed to RFAinfo@edmondswa.gov.