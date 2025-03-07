Northwest WA Civic Circle to host discussions with RFA annexation cities March 12

Northwest Civic Circle (NWCC) will host an online discussion with cities that are members of the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA) from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 12 via Zoom.

The meeting follows two others hosted by NWCC regarding an April 22 ballot proposal for the City of Edmonds to annex into the RFA.

South County Fire’s RFA was established in 2017 by voters in unincorporated southwest Snohomish County and the City of Lynnwood. Since then, voters in three cities have approved annexation into the RFA: Mill Creek (2022), Brier (2023) and Mountlake Terrace (2023).

“In addition to NWCC’s main goal in convening these conversations is to provide community members with the opportunity to hear directly from the parties involved and for that content to be made available to anyone when time permits them to do so,” and WCC founder Alicia Crank. “We also want to hear from neighboring cities about the issues, conversations, and concerns that arose during their deliberations. What issues may have arisen since annexation. We hope that this additional information will help voters form a better understanding of what all is involved, and to make the best decision possible.”

NWCC said it has not taken a position on this ballot measure. Community members are encouraged to register and submit questions, pro or con, ahead of the discussion by visiting tinyurl.com/NWCCCitiesRegister

Scheduled to participate:

Paula Swisher – Brier City Clerk – Treasurer and Liaison to the RFA Board

George Hurst – Lynnwood City Council, who served as chair of the Lynnwood/Fire district 1 RFA Committee that created the South County RFA in 2017.

Steve Woodard – Mountlake Terrace City Council (who served on the RFA subcommittee in 2023)

TBD – Mill Creek City Council

Registration for the discussion is open and allows registrants to submit questions ahead of time. It will be recorded and available to view soon after the discussion and utilize ahead of the April 22 special election on NWCC’s Edmonds RFA Resource Page.

The event will be free to attend as well as watch online.

To register and submit questions for the Edmonds RFA March 12 discussion (both in person and virtual): tinyurl.com/NWCCRFACities.