Olympic Fly Fishers welcomes author Steve Duda to its April 8 meeting

Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcomes writer, editor and producer Steve Duda as guest speaker for its next meeting, scheduled from 6-8 p.m. April 8 at Lake Ballinger Center.
Duda will read from his book, River Songs: Moments of Wild Wonder in Fly Fishing, and answer questions. He will also be available after the meeting to sign a limited number of books available for purchase.
Club meetings are free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit olympicflyfishersofedmonds.com.
