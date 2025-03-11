Overnight lane reductions and ramp closures March 12, 13 will affect people using I-5 through Seattle

Closures on Interstate 5 and four on- and off-ramps will affect overnight travelers near downtown Seattle the nights of Wednesday, March 12, and Thursday, March 13. People traveling these nights should plan for possible delays and detours.

Northbound I-5 closures

I-5 leaving downtown Seattle will be reduced to two lanes from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Harvard Avenue East and Northeast 45th Street March 12 and 13. In addition, the on-ramp from Harvard Avenue East to northbound I-5 will close. Signed detours will guide travelers around the ramp closure.

These closures allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to conduct critical maintenance work as they prepare for construction of the I-5/Yesler Way to Northgate Vicinity project, the next phase of Revive I-5.

Southbound I-5 closures

Just south of the Lake Washington Ship Canal Bridge from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the right lane of southbound I-5 will close the nights of March 12 and 13. At the same time, the Boylston Avenue East off-ramp also will close. During these closures, WSDOT contractor crews will continue work on a noise wall along Boylston Avenue East.

Mercer Street ramp closures

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Mercer Street and the eastbound Mercer on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly March 12 and 13 for tunnel maintenance. The closures will allow tunnel maintenance crews to safely complete drainage inspections.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Travel Center Map.