Peaceful protests mark cutting down of Big Red

Amid a mixture of loud and tearful protests, on Monday morning crews from Cascade Tree Care began the process of cutting down the 100-foot redwood -– known to many as Big Red — growing at the entrance to the Boardwalk Condominiums parking area at 1024 5th Ave. S. Crews arrived on schedule at 7:30 a.m. and were greeted by an estimated 40 sign-carrying protesters chanting “Save Big Red” and locking arms as they circled the tree.

The months-long effort to block removal was spearheaded by 35-year Boardwalk resident Dennis Weaver. These included letter writing, appeals to the mayor and city council, posters, leaflets, press releases and legal maneuverings that culminated in a failed attempt to block the permit in court.

Despite efforts by proponents to save the tree, the issuance of a valid removal permit by the City of Edmonds to the Boardwalk Homeowners Association — combined with a legal contract between the HOA and Cascade Tree Care to do the work — won out in the end. Throughout, Weaver and his supporters have insisted – and continue to insist — that the permit was not valid primarily due to the technicality of misidentifying the genus and species of the tree, an argument the city maintains is insufficient to invalidate the permit. (See details in My Edmonds News earlier story here)

Edmonds police were on hand Monday to maintain order, ensure that sidewalks and streets were not blocked, and make sure everyone kept a safe distance from falling branches and other hazards. Officers made special efforts to inform protesters that any attempts on their part to impede the work by physically blocking work crews was illegal and would result in arrest, booking into the county jail, fines and/or imprisonment. Protesters complied – some reluctantly – and no arrests were necessary.

The presence of protesters and a final check with city officials to answer Weaver’s concerns regarding the legality of the permit delayed the start of work for several hours. At approximately 11 a.m., work began with a physical inspection of the tree to ensure that it contained no active wildlife nests. None were found and cutting of the lower lateral branches commenced.

Removing a large tree that is growing close to buildings and a major arterial presents a host of logistical challenges, but Derrick Meyers, owner of Cascade Tree Care, says he hopes to complete the project by week’s end. Monday and part of Tuesday will focus on removing lateral branches. Later in the week Meyers will bring in a crane to assist in safely removing the main trunk. Expect traffic delays on 5th Avenue during this part of the operation.