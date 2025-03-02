Play pinball for charity at Another Castle in Edmonds March 7-9

Another Castle: Arcade Edition Edmonds is hosting a charity pinball tournament March 7-9 at the arcade located at 23303 Highway 99, Ste. C, in Edmonds.

Best game qualifiers will be held from open to close on both Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8. Business hours are 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, and noon to 2 a.m. on Saturday. The top 14 games will will count toward a player’s standings, and the top 24 players move on to a group-elimination knockout that starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 9.



Buy-in is $10 for 15 plays, and there are unlimited rebuys at $5 for five plays. All buy-ins and rebuys will go toward supporting places pinball machines in children’s hospitals, Ronald McDonald Houses and assisted living facilities to provide recreational relief to patients, family members and hospital staff.

Preregistrations are not required. Sign ups will take place at the event. Players can also invite friends or family to pledge a donation for each game played.