Poet’s Corner: Moonlight, Sun and Rain

Moonlight

You flood of lofty, silver light

Cascading through crevices

Of jagged mountain edges

Sparking little showers of blood stains

Why blood? I hear you say…

Weren’t we speaking of lofty, silver lights?

Here’s why…

Even the splendor of the moon can burst as its sensuous light

rubs against a mountain’s rocky edge…

Just like blood oozes from soft pores…

Of a people whose peace remains no more

Once the moon and they were friends

In trust

They basked in the moon’s tender touch

But now much gets in the way…

These wounds, they talk

While trickling blood

Like perennial Seattle rain

It happens so often

They are numb to the pain

Voiceless we sleep,

But this stark moonlight

Through crimson stains

It speaks all night

 Zeinab Masud Agha

~ ~ ~ ~

 Sun and Rain 

I struggle with grey skies 

and grim rain 

A curtain of droplets 💧 

I’d like to draw these wet drapes and see sunshine 

Feel the flow of warm gold 

A touch of the familiar 

A sense of what I left behind 

Sunrise and the sound of the Imam’s voice from the mosque, 

The bazaar 

with the scent of saffron, 

Warmth of spice 

Roads where dust and tar mix 

A crazy melody of sound 

Rickshaws, motor cars 

Camels ambling by the beach 

Sneaking sardonic glances 

Cotton candy, a horrendous shade of 

pink, for sale 

Then as a molten, orange sun sinks into the Indian Ocean 

It’s time to go home 

To cousins and board games 

To warm curries and cool cucumber yogurt 

To my grandmother with the endless stories 

Of handsome princes and poignant endings… 

Its hard to find home now 

Home is hidden somewhere between rain and sun 

Between East and West 

In the secret crevices of memory 

And on the banks of hope 

Home is a latent thought 

An eager dream 

What once was 

what now could be 

I’m pulled in different directions 

I’m a pool of many pieces 

I will closely my eyes tightly 

And try and find 

my Home 

in Me

Zeinab Masud Agha

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Zeinab Masud Agha is a trained Humanistic Counsellor and a Certified Tiny Habits Coach. She has a passion for prose and poetry and has had articles published in newspapers and magazines. Zeinab is currently working on her first book as well as a collection of poems. She loves the writers community in Edmonds and the greater Seattle area. Zeinab was a past recipient of the non-fiction award at WOTS. Currently based in Seattle, Zeinab has straddled cultures and crossed continents, having lived in over 10 different countries. She’s still searching for a place to call home.

 

