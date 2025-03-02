Poet’s Corner: Moonlight, Sun and Rain

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Moonlight

You flood of lofty, silver light

Cascading through crevices

Of jagged mountain edges

Sparking little showers of blood stains

Why blood? I hear you say…

Weren’t we speaking of lofty, silver lights?

Here’s why…

Even the splendor of the moon can burst as its sensuous light

rubs against a mountain’s rocky edge…

Just like blood oozes from soft pores…

Of a people whose peace remains no more

Once the moon and they were friends

In trust

They basked in the moon’s tender touch

But now much gets in the way…

These wounds, they talk

While trickling blood

Like perennial Seattle rain

It happens so often

They are numb to the pain

Voiceless we sleep,

But this stark moonlight

Through crimson stains

It speaks all night

Zeinab Masud Agha

~ ~ ~ ~

Sun and Rain

I struggle with grey skies

and grim rain

A curtain of droplets 💧

I’d like to draw these wet drapes and see sunshine

Feel the flow of warm gold

A touch of the familiar

A sense of what I left behind

Sunrise and the sound of the Imam’s voice from the mosque,

The bazaar

with the scent of saffron,

Warmth of spice

Roads where dust and tar mix

A crazy melody of sound

Rickshaws, motor cars

Camels ambling by the beach

Sneaking sardonic glances

Cotton candy, a horrendous shade of

pink, for sale

Then as a molten, orange sun sinks into the Indian Ocean

It’s time to go home

To cousins and board games

To warm curries and cool cucumber yogurt

To my grandmother with the endless stories

Of handsome princes and poignant endings…

Its hard to find home now

Home is hidden somewhere between rain and sun

Between East and West

In the secret crevices of memory

And on the banks of hope

Home is a latent thought

An eager dream

What once was

what now could be

I’m pulled in different directions

I’m a pool of many pieces

I will closely my eyes tightly

And try and find

my Home

in Me

Zeinab Masud Agha

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Zeinab Masud Agha is a trained Humanistic Counsellor and a Certified Tiny Habits Coach. She has a passion for prose and poetry and has had articles published in newspapers and magazines. Zeinab is currently working on her first book as well as a collection of poems. She loves the writers community in Edmonds and the greater Seattle area. Zeinab was a past recipient of the non-fiction award at WOTS. Currently based in Seattle, Zeinab has straddled cultures and crossed continents, having lived in over 10 different countries. She’s still searching for a place to call home.