Poet’s Corner: Moonlight, Sun and Rain

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.
Moonlight
You flood of lofty, silver light
Cascading through crevices
Of jagged mountain edges
Sparking little showers of blood stains
Why blood? I hear you say…
Weren’t we speaking of lofty, silver lights?
Here’s why…
Even the splendor of the moon can burst as its sensuous light
rubs against a mountain’s rocky edge…
Just like blood oozes from soft pores…
Of a people whose peace remains no more
Once the moon and they were friends
In trust
They basked in the moon’s tender touch
But now much gets in the way…
These wounds, they talk
While trickling blood
Like perennial Seattle rain
It happens so often
They are numb to the pain
Voiceless we sleep,
But this stark moonlight
Through crimson stains
It speaks all night
Zeinab Masud Agha
~ ~ ~ ~
Sun and Rain
I struggle with grey skies
and grim rain
A curtain of droplets 💧
I’d like to draw these wet drapes and see sunshine
Feel the flow of warm gold
A touch of the familiar
A sense of what I left behind
Sunrise and the sound of the Imam’s voice from the mosque,
The bazaar
with the scent of saffron,
Warmth of spice
Roads where dust and tar mix
A crazy melody of sound
Rickshaws, motor cars
Camels ambling by the beach
Sneaking sardonic glances
Cotton candy, a horrendous shade of
pink, for sale
Then as a molten, orange sun sinks into the Indian Ocean
It’s time to go home
To cousins and board games
To warm curries and cool cucumber yogurt
To my grandmother with the endless stories
Of handsome princes and poignant endings…
Its hard to find home now
Home is hidden somewhere between rain and sun
Between East and West
In the secret crevices of memory
And on the banks of hope
Home is a latent thought
An eager dream
What once was
what now could be
I’m pulled in different directions
I’m a pool of many pieces
I will closely my eyes tightly
And try and find
my Home
in Me
Zeinab Masud Agha
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Zeinab Masud Agha is a trained Humanistic Counsellor and a Certified Tiny Habits Coach. She has a passion for prose and poetry and has had articles published in newspapers and magazines. Zeinab is currently working on her first book as well as a collection of poems. She loves the writers community in Edmonds and the greater Seattle area. Zeinab was a past recipient of the non-fiction award at WOTS. Currently based in Seattle, Zeinab has straddled cultures and crossed continents, having lived in over 10 different countries. She’s still searching for a place to call home.
