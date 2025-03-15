Poet’s Corner: Pardon my French!, Oh, Death…, Breakfast in a House of Spirits, You Know?

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Pardon my French!

A now-dead former prisoner-of-war, who fought communism in Vietnam, wrote the 2016 obituary of the last American communist to fight in Spain,

I had read a 1940 novel a lad in the 1970s, as the war in Vietnam came to its inevitable and completely foreseeable ending,

(The only work ever awarded and then stripped of its Pulitzer Prize,

Canceled by the right then, cancelled by the left now),

How is it that why the former POW and I, from different ends of the political spectrum, both fell in love with this “No man is an island” story,

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,

I went a blind date, without a blindfold, with a Spanish widow. on the plaza Goya painted, where Napoleon had slaughtered Spanish peasants,

My future in-laws both survived Hemingway’s war as young adults,

By chance, one lived on the republican side, the other on the fascist side.

Spanish republicans were assaulting a fascist-held town,

Most of Spain’s military backed the fascists, the republicans had few trained officers,

A Russian communist leading republicans called for an air strike on the fascists,

Unexpectedly the fascists withdrew, the republicans overran the town, and the Russian’s

reaction: “Nous sommes foutus!” (Pardon my French).

But that uncivil war has its lighter moments:

An Englishman leading republicans taught his sentinels how to use passwords,

“When someone approaches our front line, yell out ‘España’!

Our guys will answer ‘heroica,’ shoot anyone who answers differently.”

One night a sentinel yelled out in the dark to an approaching person, “¡España!

The voice in the dark replied, “brava!”

BANG!!!!

Fortunately, the sentinel missed his mark, and

Happily, the author of 1984 took a bullet to the neck, and was shipped home to England.

Dedicated to Delmer Berg (Abraham Lincoln Brigade), McCain III, John S . (“Salute to a Communist.” www.nytimes.com › 2016 › 03 › 25 › opinion › john-mccain-salute-to-a-communist.html), John Donne (“No man is an island”), Ernest Hemmingway (For Whom the Bells Toll) and George Orwell (Homage to Catalonia). Finally, dedicated to Colonel Ron Offley (USAF, Retired), a fighter pilot who did two tours in Vietnam and, later while stationed in Spain, stumbled into a vinery…and was invited inside to help crush the grapes with his feet. Ron also taught chemistry at the Air Force Academy before he became my teaching mentor at New Mexico State University-Alamogordo. I also thank airmen Malcolm Owens, Kermit Wilson and Rick Guerrero for letting me be their teacher: All three were admitted into the Army-Air Force Physician’s Assistant program.

Jonathan E. Davis

~ ~ ~ ~

Oh, Death, where is thy sting Oh, Grave, where is thy victory?

Christopher and Victoria discovered each other as teenagers in northern Spain and

Went together to the Cité des Lumières to learn haute couture during the Belle Époque.

La Grande Guerre de 1914 ended their adventure:

The war to end all wars,

The war in which most of the world did not participate,

The war which made the world safe for democracy,

The war which introduced weapons of mass destruction,

The war which spread the 1918 Spanish influenza, the most lethal pandemic in history,

The war which toppled three empires: Austro-Hungarian, Ottoman Turk. Czarist Russia,

The war which gave birth to the Soviet Union, later Nazi Germany and the Holocaust,

The war which made the United States a superpower.

The war whose centennial no one celebrated on November 11, 2018.

Victoria returned home to northern Spain and married another,

¿Why did her Elysian Fields soul mate stay behind on the Champs-Elysées?

Because Christopher was not a man in need of female muses,

And unlike a priest, he had no desire to work for the masses,

Back home Victoria was the winner; Christopher would have to wait to be discovered,

Then an uncivil war drove Victoria to Madrid with her three daughters,

Her husband went to war, like Ulysses, returning thirty years later to meet his eight grandchildren.

But unlike Lazarus, neither Victoria’s marriage, nor her fashion shop, came back to life.

And Christopher?

Dead in 1972,

But in his Parisian creation,

Still the official fashion designers of Spain’s Bourbon kings and queens,

(Who moved to Madrid after the 1789 French Revolution),

Survived WWII in the City of Lights to celebrate its centennial in 2018,

And it survived the 2019 pandemic in this A Tale of Two Cities.

The title is taken from I Corinthians 15:55 (KJV). This is the story of my wife’s maternal grandmother Victoria, who as a teenager left San Sebastián in the Basque country for the City of Lights during the late Belle Époque with her friend, Cristóbal Balenciaga Eixtaguirre, to learn haute couture.

Jonathan E. Davis

~ ~ ~ ~

Breakfast in a House of Spirits (To Isabel Allende)

The islands named for Saint Ursula of Cologne’s 10,000 virgins, who

Between the years 200 and 400, no one knows exactly when,

Defended the city, now famous for its scented waters, from the Huns,

Saint Croix, “discovered” and named Santa Cruz by Columbus in 1493,

Its peaceful Taino farmers and warring carribal are long gone,

The Spanish called them all carribal,

Carribal became caníbal,

How did a tempestuous bard realize Caliban was an anagram for caníbal?

A small plaque on the north central coast whispers to no one in particular:

The spot where, for the first time, a European killed a Native American,

But the diary of Columbus’ second voyage has never been found,

Still, the locals, doomed to extinction by European plagues, drove the Spanish out,

Replaced by the French, the English, the Knights of Malta and the Danes, but

Today’s residents are the descendants of Africa’s stolen daughters and sons, but

This is a place where history is hard to find, no one talks about or celebrates it,

History began here with the end of slavery in 1848, not thanks to white liberals, but

To the sugar beet, which put an end to centuries of slavery, sugar and rum.

*

Taking breakfast in the commons of a small hotel.

Smelling, listening to, and savoring the Caribbean Sea’s air and waters,

A woman sitting nearby leans over, interrupts the soft, breaking waves:

“Where y’all from?”

“New Mexico but I’m from Spain,” my wife answers.

“I’d love to visit Spain! Arkansas is completely “infiltrated” by Mexicans,” she adds.

Is New Mexico infiltrated by Mexicans?

“We’re infiltrated by gringos; the Mexicans were already there,” my wife answers.

“Before that, Spaniards and, before that, Native Americans.”

Is she used to blacks serving her at home?

Does she know this hotel was voted best place for gays and lesbians?

*

“The past is never dead, it is not even past,” but

Here most of the past was never written down,

Still, one last mystery?

An infamous disease arrived in Europe, thanks to Columbus’ men according to the

English, who were at war Spain and had no American colonies at the time,

So, how did the disease become so rampant in the Virgin Queen’s England Such that Spenser wrote it into The Fairie Queene? (1590)?

Oh, and did I mention? Hamilton, the Broadway guy, grew up here!

Jonathan E. Davis

~ ~ ~ ~

Toñecas ⬆ The magic “feather”

You know?

Born a Spaniard born in the Portuguese port of Porto, he was never a mariner,

Toñecas was his nom de plume and his nom de guerre,

Nom de plume because we once wrote and shot arrows made of feathers,

You know?

Later he would marry well,

Julia was the mother of his eight daughters and sons,

Her grandfather founded the Bescansa farmancy

In Santiago de Compostela, the city of pilgrims,

Her family also brewed Estrella Galicia® in A Coruña

And later some helped start for Corona® in México,

You know?

But first he spent A Thousand and One Nights in North Africa,

a Spanish foreign legionnaire in Morocco he rode a camel rather than a horse,

But he carried a writing feather in his left shirt pocket,

You know?

Then in an uncivil war at home he survived a bullet to the chest,

The bullet hit the writing feather in in his shirt pocket over his heart,

You know?

He was no a saint, but he named a son Francisco Javier,

who had a son named Francisco Javier, for the saint

who sailed to India, China and Japan on a Portuguese ship,

¿You know?

This is the story of my stepson’s paternal grandfather and was originally written in Spanish: The title, “y luego” (And afterward) is understood in NW Spain to mean “You know?” In France, fountain pen is now stylo, in Spain, it is now boligrafo (see photo, lower right corner). But in Mexico, pluma (feather) is still used. But any way you slice it, it truly was magical in Toñecas’ life story.

Jonathan E. Davis

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Jonathan E. “Jack” Davis is a retired community college teacher whose good fortune it was to work primarily with allied health students for more than 30 years (most of whom were women, people of color, first-generation college students, immigrants and children of immigrants, and who has had to the privilege to volunteer in support of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers. He enjoys writing pieces that mix the personal with the literary, the linguistic, and the historical. His poetry, short fiction and creative nonfiction have appeared in The Crimson Thread, DIN magazine, Plain China, the Las Cruces, New Mexico Big Read and…My Edmonds News.