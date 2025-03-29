Poet’s Corner: The Woman On The Sidewalk, Autumn Thoughts, My Seattle Mom

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.
The Woman On The Sidewalk
It was just about four-thirty, still dark and a bit chilly
outside. It was on the corner of Broadway and Harrison
in Seattle, Washington.
I noticed an elderly woman with her belongings, sitting
on the sidewalk, unwinding from the aches of sleeping
in the cold, surrounded by…unwillingness of choices.
I felt my heart crumbling inside. A feeling of urgency
came over me. A cry to reach out…and help. I walked
to Starbucks. When I returned, I handed her, the large
coffee, creamers and sugars, along with the rest of the
change from the twenty. She graciously thanked me.
As I was walking away, I kept looking back, because
she reminded me so much of a strong woman. She
might have seemed helpless before her surroundings,
but she was brave enough, to sleep on a cold and dirty
…sidewalk.
Tyler Marcil
~ ~ ~ ~
Autumn Thoughts
A warmer day, miserably humid weather I was not
used to. It had been 30 years since I sat foot in the
unprogressive town of Bayou Goula, Louisiana where
my aunts, uncles, cousins, and a few friends from first
grade still called home.
I arrived August 2024 for a couple of days for the
viewing and burial of my 90-year-old mother,
Mrs. Dorothy G. Williams.
Driving along the city streets with one of my brothers,
Ramon in Baton Rouge, searching for a health food
store, my body weakened, had not eaten since Tuesday
after flying most of the night and early morning hours
arriving on Thursday mid morning.
Out of the corner of my eye waiting for the light to turn
green, I noticed two women, 30ish laying on an old
wooden broken down dark green bench. Their bodies
posed like a valentine’s heart split in half perpendicular
to each other.
Their arms posed like pillows, while their bodies were
clad in a midriff dark green t-shirt halfway covering
their thick bellies, beige full-size panties meeting their
waistline.
Their worn brown loafers sitting like anchored
boats on an uneven sidewalk facing the city streets.
Suddenly, dark clouds started to spread across the sky like
a woman’s hat veil pulled over her eyes dressed for a funeral.
Uneasy feelings garnishing my perspective about society’s
ignorance, after seeing two Negro women asleep, their bodies
resting peacefully, it seemed through the noise of loud car
engines, sirens, and loud rap music blasting.
This world, these humans with no place safe, no place
decent, no place to rest their humanly bodies in a safe
place like home.
Lives we take for granted, lives disbanded from society,
this injustice I saw made me sick, sickened, and sad,
saddened for them. Their bodies publicly displayed for
auction’s bidding.
Tyler Marcil
~ ~ ~ ~
My Seattle Mom
April 5th, 2023, a week after my back surgery at
Harborview Medical Center, I noticed a gentle familiar
face looking through the door. In her hands was a pot of
pansy ready to greet a new set of hands.
As she handed them to me, her soft-spoken voice
whispered, “You need a Seattle mom.”
Startled at first, I wondered why she wanted to be
my Seattle mom. It took a while for her words to settle
nicely into the pit of my belly. It was the first time
someone cared about me without wanting something
from me in return.
I thought it was refreshing.
She sat for a spell, her conversation ever so meaningful.
After her first visit, I wondered a few times if she would
return.
When she did…she and I shared poems and laughter with
each other. Her warm cozy smile made me feel like we
were forming an unbreakable bond that was far from
letting go.
Kristina, thank you for welcoming my existence like
an unbuttoned sweater thrown over your shoulders.
Tyler Marcil
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Tyler A. Marcil is a writer of narrative poems. In 2019, he began studying writing at Path With Art/Hugo House from Scott Driscoll. Later, he joined Epic Poetry Group & Under The Rainbow storytelling group. His poems can be heard on Radio Tacoma. He is writing his first novel, a memoir.
