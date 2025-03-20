Port of Edmonds Commissioner Steve Johnston retiring

After nine years of faithful service as a Port of Edmonds Commissioner, Steve Johnston will retire at the end of March.

A long-time Edmonds resident, Johnston came to the Port of Edmonds in 2016 as a retired CEO from Edmonds-based engineering and environmental consulting firm Landau Associates. Known for his kindhearted demeanor and thoughtful approach to finding solutions, Johnston brought extensive leadership experience and an impressive background to the commission role.

“The mold was thrown out when Steve Johnston became a port commissioner,” said Port of Edmonds Commission President David Preston. “I may be slightly biased, but out of the hundreds of port commissioners throughout the state, Steve has always been number one in my book.”

Over his career, Johnston managed marine-related development projects and consulted many state and federal agencies, including the Department of Ecology, where he helped develop hazardous waste regulations for the state. Johnston has also been involved with the Washington Public Ports Association (WPPA) for over 30 years, serving on numerous WPPA committees. In 2019, he was appointed by the WPPA to Governor Jay Inslee’s Southern Resident Killer Whale Recovery Task Force. “Everyone in the industry knows and respects him,” Preston said.

At the Port of Edmonds, Johnston played an instrumental role in developing the Port’s environmental policy and long-term financial plan. “Commissioner Johnston’s decision-making has always been driven by public benefit and environmental stewardship,” said Port Executive Director Angela Harris. “He is an absolute joy to work with, and his compassionate leadership will be truly missed.“

Reverence for Johnston is a common thread among all who have worked with him. “Steve has been a cornerstone of the Edmonds Port Commission,” said fellow Port of Edmonds Commissioner Selena Killin. “He has always led with kindness, wisdom and steadfast dedication.”

Many have looked to Johnston as a mentor over the years. “His guidance has kept us on course,” Killin said. “He has always provided clarity and direction.”

“It has been an honor to serve with and be mentored by Steve,” Preston said.

The Port of Edmonds is interviewing applicants for the commission at large position, which Johnston plans to vacate on March 30. During the March 10 commission meeting, commissioners and staff members had the opportunity to thank Johnston for his service and reflect on his upcoming departure.

“There has been a noticeable feeling of sadness around our office in anticipation of his retirement,” Harris said. “The entire Port family will miss Steve.”

“Saying goodbye to him is no easy task,” Killin agreed. “He is more than a colleague, more than a mentor; he is a true friend.”

Johnston and his wife, Wendy, plan to move to Arizona full-time after he finishes his commission duties.

“We are all so sorry to see him go,” Preston said “but we know his golf clubs are calling.”

— Story by Brittany Williams, Port of Edmonds