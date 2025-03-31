Port of Edmonds Public Notice: Port announces nominee for at large port commission seat; seeks public nominees

The Port of Edmonds Commission has appointed the following nominee for the At Large Port Commission seat – Ross Dimmick.

This serves as public notice that a 15-day period begins on April 2, closing April 17, 2025, for any further public nominations. Nominations must come from in-district registered voters and the nominee must reside within the Port district and submit an application by the deadline. The Commission will review eligible candidates and appoint a Commissioner for the At Large position from their nominee list or the public nominee list, at the April 28, 2025, public meeting.

Applications will be accepted through the close of business at 4:30 p.m. on April 17, 2025.

For interested candidates, the application process and requirements, application packet, and district map with boundary descriptions, are posted on the Port’s website: https://portofedmonds.gov/commission-opening/. Applicants must reside in the Port District.

Published April 2, 2025

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds