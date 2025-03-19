Prep boys soccer: Stormrays edge Warriors in overtime

Two top 3A Wesco League soccer teams from last year, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and the Shorewood Stormrays, met in a 2025 early season showdown at Edmonds Stadium on Tuesday and showed that they may again be the top squads this season.

But the Stormrays were just a little bit better.

Sophomore Caleb Butler scored a golden goal overtime winner off a Shorewood corner kick to give the Stormrays a 2-1 victory over Edmonds-Woodway in a hard-fought Wesco League opening contest for both teams.

Butler was able to get to a Niki Genadiev corner kick amongst a crowd of players at the top of the 6-yard box and head the ball into the goal five minutes into the overtime period. E-W goalkeeper Daniel Abraham had come off his goal line in an attempt to catch the corner kick but was unable to reach it inside the crowded box.

The overtime goal ended a fast and furious game between the two high-level squads. Edmonds-Woodway (the 2024 3A Wesco League champion and 2024 State tournament qualifier) and Shorewood (the 2024 District 1 3A champion and also a 2024 State tournament qualifier) split their two matchups last year and each played Tuesday’s contest with intensity and motivation.

“I think there’s certainly a rivalry between the two teams since the three years that I’ve been coaching here,” said E-W Coach Jason Hanson. “We know what’s at stake each time we play and we know every game’s going to be tight. That game could have gone either way but they made a great play at the end, so I tip my cap.”

Scoreless at halftime, it was the Stormrays that got on the scoreboard first when, just three minutes into the second half, Genadiev looped a 10-yard shot over the head of a charging Abraham that settled softly into the Edmonds-Woodway goal.

Down 1-0, the Warriors stepped up their second half offensive pressure and were ultimately rewarded in the 75th minute when the team earned a penalty kick opportunity. E-W’s Thomas Robles was fouled inside the 18-yard box by Tally Lord, giving Alex Plumis a chance to tie the game from the penalty spot. The senior team captain calmly scored into the lower left-hand corner.

Neither team could score a game winner during the final five minutes of regulation time, bringing about the overtime and Butler’s heroics for the Stormrays.

Though disappointed with the overtime loss, Hanson was pleased with the way his team responded offensively to the 1-0 second half deficit. “We brought the offense to them in the second half,” Hanson said. “They really had to defend. And they’re goalie (Ivan Genadiev) made some plays. I’m proud of our guys.”

“I told the guys that if we play like we did in the second half, we’re going to win a lot of games this year,” Hanson added.

Ivan Genadiev’s best save of the night for Shorewood came in the 49th minute, smothering a Danny Loveless header destined for goal; Genadiev’s stop came within inches of the goal line.

Abraham made five saves in the game for Edmonds-Woodway, his best coming early in the contest. In the 8th minute, the junior stopped a quick shot from the Stormrays’ Bobby Lamb from just 10 yards out to keep the game scoreless.

The loss was the second of the young 2025 season for the Warriors after the team was defeated by Woodinville 5-3 on March 11. But despite the 1-2-0 early season record, Hanson and his squad aren’t altering their goals for the year, including the goal of returning to the WIAA 3A State Boys Soccer Tournament.

“Getting to State is a goal,” Hanson said. “Just like everyone, we want to try to win our division, win Districts, go to State. I mean, that’s where our program is and that’s kind of the expectation I’m setting every single year. So that’s what we strive for.”

Edmonds-Woodway returns to Edmonds Stadium on Friday, March 21, to host the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in a Wesco League South Conference clash; first kick is slated for 7:30 p.m.

The Warriors and the Stormrays will renew their rivalry with a match on Tuesday, April 15, at Shoreline Stadium.

Prep Boys Soccer: Shorewood at Edmonds-Woodway, March 18

Shorewood 0 1 1 – 2

Edmonds-Woodway 0 1 0 – 1

Goal scorers:

– Niki Genadiev (Shorewood) in the 43rd minute

– Alex Plumis (Edmond-Woodway) in the 75th minute (penalty kick)

– Caleb Butler (Shorewood) in the 85th minute

Saves:

– Daniel Abraham (Edmonds-Woodway): 5

– Ivan Genadiev (Shorewood): 2

Corner kicks:

– Edmonds-Woodway: 3

– Shorewood: 2

Fouls:

– Edmonds-Woodway: 10

– Shorewood: 8

Yellow cards:

– Kekoa Wake (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 18th minute

– Levi Martinez (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 64th minute

– Ayden Fisher (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 78th minute

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 0-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2-0 overall; Shorewood 1-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-0-0 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Mountlake Terrace; Friday, March 21; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Shorecrest next match: versus Shorecrest; Friday, March 21; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium