Prep girls basketball: Bellevue knocks Meadowdale out of state tournament

After missing out on playing in the WIAA 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament last year, the Meadowdale Mavericks returned to the bright lights of the Tacoma Dome on Wednesday, achieving a goal set by the team last November.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks, it would be their last achievement on their 2024-2025 goals’ list as the team, once they hit the Dome court, was worn down by a faster and more aggressive Bellevue Wolverine squad 69-54 in a 3A state tourney loser-out game

With the loss, Meadowdale ended its 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 17-9

The Mavericks, seeded no. 8 in the 3A state tournament, ran into a lightning fast no. 17-seed Wolverines team that was quicker down the court and stronger on the boards Wednesday.

Meadowdale Coach Benson Sims watched as his Mavs were unable to keep up with a Wolverine team that pushed the tempo of the game at every opportunity.

“This is Bellevue’s bread and butter; that’s what they do,” Sims said. “You prepare the best you can for it — and then when you get in front of it, sometimes the execution doesn’t work out in your favor.”

The Wolverines shot 48.5% from the field in the first half, punctuated by numerous easy fast-break baskets. Bellevue’s Dilynn Johnson scored 17 of her 26 points in the first half as the freshman orchestrated many of those Wolverine fast-break opportunities.

Bellevue was dominant in the first half, leading all but a few seconds when Meadowdale held a brief 11-10 first quarter lead.

Although the Wolverines were up 41-27 at the intermission, there was still optimism in the Meadowdale halftime locker room that a victory could be won.

“We’ve all gone through really bad losses but I feel like we just thought we could come back because anything’s possible,” said Meadowdale senior Payton Fleishman.

But there would be no Mavericks’ comeback on Wednesday as Bellevue continued to pour it on in the second half, building their advantage up by as many as 23 points (60-37) late in the third quarter.

The Wolverines were helped by a big edge on the boards, out-rebounding the Meadowdale 44-29 for the game. The difference was most notable on the offensive boards as Bellevue was able to score 23 second-chance points after offensive boards compared to just four points for the Mavericks.

Meadowdale senior Audrey Lucas scored a game-high 28 points in her final game as a Maverick. Junior Mia Brockmeyer contributed 11 points in the loss.

Lucas, though disappointed by the defeat, was reflective after the game. “I think the whole goal this season was to make it to State,” she said. “I mean, obviously, you want to win State when you get there. But we fell short last year, so getting here was the main goal this year.”

With Wednesday’s loss being her last game in a Meadowdale uniform, Lucas also contemplated what her years playing in the Mavericks’ basketball program meant to her. “I’ve been in the feeder program since the fifth grade so I’ve been with most of these girls for like six years, so just being able to play with them, (I built) relationships that goes beyond basketball,” she said.

For Kyairra Roussin, the Mavericks’ trip to the Tacoma Dome was her first; she had previously played at Mariner High School before transferring to Meadowdale for this, her senior year.

“Honestly, part of the reason I came to Meadowdale was because I knew we had a good chance of making it to State,” Roussin said with a big smile after the game. “First time; bright lights! Everything was new: new environment, new hoops.”

Fleishman, after playing her final game at Meadowdale, listed many of the memories she would carry with her now that her high school hoops’ career is done.

“I’ll probably remember most team dinners, team bonding, team practices too,” Fleishman said. “And honestly, probably the game chemistry, warmups, all of that.”

Wednesday’s game was also the last for Meadowdale senior Sam Medina. “I think over the years I’ve really learned how to be a Maverick and just be proud to wear our jersey; it’s been a great experience,” she said.

Sims, who was not only a rookie coach at Meadowdale but also in his first year coaching high school basketball, took a positive tone after Wednesday’s season-ending defeat.

“This has been a fun experience,” Sims said. “Man, I’ve got a great group of girls. The seniors that are going: great group of girls to work with this season. We’ve got a great group of girls that are coming up. I think Meadowdale has a good future.”

You can view the entire WIAA 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament bracket here.

Prep Girls Basketball: Bellevue vs. Meadowdale, Mar. 5 (WIAA 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament round-of-12 loser-out game)

Bellevue 19 22 19 9 – 69

Meadowdale 13 14 14 13 – 54

Meadowdale individual scoring: Audrey Lucas 28, Mia Brockmeyer 11, Sam Medina 8, Kyairra Roussin 2, Kylie Richards 2, Charlotte Finnell 2, Lexi Zardis 1, Payton Fleishman, Lisa Sonko, Kaya Powell, Hannah Keeney

Bellevue individual scoring: Dilynn Johnson 26, Nayvi Robinson 15, Syesha Simanton 8, Trinity Palmer-Wilson 7, Lauryn Keilman 6, Athena LaBow 3, Parker Rensch 2, Amy Kidd 2, Malia Kaufusi, Cameron Frisbie

Records: Meadowdale 17-9 overall; Bellevue 23-6 overall

Meadowdale next game: 2024-2025 season completed

Bellevue next game: versus North Thurston; Thursday, March 6; 2 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome (WIAA 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game)