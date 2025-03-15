Reminder: Public invited to attend 2025 State of the City at Edmonds Theater March 20

The public is invited to attend Mayor Mike Rosen’s 2025 State of the City address taking place on Thursday, March 20 at 8:30 a.m. The free event will be held in person at the Edmonds Theater (415 Main St.) and will also be broadcast live via Zoom.

“I am looking forward to delivering my second State of the City address as Mayor of Edmonds. This past year brought its share of challenges, but there is so much for us to proud of as a community,” said Rosen. “I am excited to provide an update on our current state of the city and hope you’ll join me.”

Doors will open to the public at the Edmonds Theater at 8:10 a.m.

To view the Zoom event, follow this link. The broadcast will be recorded and will be posted on the city website as well as YouTube for later viewing.