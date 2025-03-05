Ramadan and Nowurz community gathering set for March 25 at Edmonds Waterfront Center

The House of Wisdom, a Lynnwood nonprofit that provides free tutoring to disadvantaged students, is partnering with the Edmonds Waterfront Center to host a community gathering and celebration of both Ramadan and Nowruz Tuesday, March 25. The event will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Everyone, regardless of background, is invited to join in creating meaningful connections while enjoying cultural food and presentations about these cultures, along with community leader speakers, according to a news release about the event.

“We are working to bring our diverse community together and celebrate different cultures,” said House of Wisdom Founder and President Ahmad Hilal Abid. The House of Wisdom provides tutoring and other services to students in need from grades K through 12. Many of their students are first-generation refugees or immigrants. The evening’s activities will include a short film, Resilience, which tells the story behind the House of Wisdom.

Ramadan, one of the three pillars of Islam, is a time for fasting and spiritual growth during the daytime hours, building self-control and gratitude, with reflections from the Qur’an and special prayers. When the sun sets, Muslims break their fast with a festive meal called an iftar and visit their community of friends and family. Ramadan follows the lunar calendar, ending with the sighting of the crescent moon.

Nowruz, or Persian New Year, is a 3,000-year-old celebration recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. It has its roots in Zoroastrian traditions, and marks the arrival of spring, symbolizing renewal, hope and new beginnings. It is an official holiday in more than 19 countries and is widely celebrated among diaspora communities in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Festivities include:

• Haft-Seen Table: Families prepare a symbolic table with seven items representing prosperity, health and renewal.

• Chaharshanbe Suri (Fire Festival): People jump over bonfires, symbolizing purification.

• Sizdah Bedar (Outdoor Picnic on the 13th Day): Families spend the day in nature to bring good luck.

• Visiting loved ones and feasting: Families gather to share traditional dishes such as Sabzi Polo ba Mahi (herbed rice with fish) and Haft Mewa (a seven-fruit drink from Afghanistan).

All are invited to attend the March 25 event by registering on this form.