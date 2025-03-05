‘Raw patriotism’: Hundreds rally for democracy at Edmonds fountain

More than 300 people gathered at the downtown Edmonds’ Cedar Dreams Fountain Tuesday evening to protest the recent changes in direction in the federal government since the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The Edmonds event was part of a nationwide Light for Our Democracy effort “to bring people together in reflection, action and solidarity during the President’s address to Congress,” according to the national League of Women Voters.

“I heard about this and gave a shoutout on my Facebook page,” said Edmonds-based European travel guide Rick Steves, who got right in step with the enthusiastic, vocal crowd. “Folks are genuinely upset, concerned and outraged about what is going on with our democracy and they’re ready to come out and let the world know.”

“Our democracy is fragile,” Steves said. “What we’re seeing isn’t new – it’s playbook of fascism. People are waking up to this. What we’re seeing here today isn’t partisan – it’s raw patriotism. It’s the voice of the people.”

— Reporting and photos by Larry Vogel