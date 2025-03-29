Reader view/commentary: Voters — please learn all the facts about Regional Fire Authority annexation

In early April, Edmonds voters will be receiving a voter’s pamphlet and ballot regarding Proposition 1, an initiative about whether or not Edmonds should be annexed into the Regional Fire Authority (RFA). Since 2010, Edmonds has received fire and emergency medical services (EMS) coverage from South County Fire on a contract basis, with that contract expiring in 2030. However, South County Fire notified Edmonds in late 2023 it intended to terminate the contract early and that it would end at the end of 2025. If voters approve annexation, it will become effective June 1, 2025. If voters don’t approve annexation, the RFA has agreed to continue to contract with Edmonds through 2026 for fire/EMS coverage and provide service during any transition period.

The voter’s pamphlet you will be receiving will contain a description written by the city about the issue, a statement in favor of annexation and a statement opposing annexation. The pamphlet is now available on the Snohomish County website, and I have carefully reviewed it. Frankly, the issue description and the statement in favor both contain misleading information, and I strongly encourage all voters to carefully study this issue to ensure you are well-informed prior to casting your ballot. My concerns are as follows:

First, the issue description states, “Annexation provides a known stable funding source, allowing SCF to continue delivering the current level of fire/ems services within Edmonds.” Please keep in mind fire and EMS services are funded via a combination of general fund property taxes, the EMS levy and medical transport fees. Those funding sources will continue to be available. Edmonds has had high quality fire/EMS services for well over a century and will continue to do so — whether or not we annex into the RFA. In fact, maintaining public safety — of which fire/EMS service is a key element — is a paramount duty of your elected officials. They will always find a way to fund this critical element of public safety. Please don’t be led to believe you will be placing your safety at risk if you vote no on annexation.

Second, the issue description states, “the City’s regular property tax levy will not be reduced.” At first glance, that sounds like a good thing. However, this means that the proportion of your property taxes now being used to pay for fire services from the general fund will be retained by the city and will be used for other purposes. The city was forced to do this as it is in the midst of a fiscal crisis. However, from the taxpayer standpoint this means you will be paying the RFA taxes and fees directly in addition to the property taxes you were already paying the city for fire services. This decision, in combination with the taxes and fees to be charged by the RFA, means an Edmonds home with an assessed value of $1 million will be paying a net increase of approximately $1,000 annually if annexation is approved, roughly double the taxes/fees now being paid for fire/EMS service.

Third, the issue description states, “the city’s EMS levy will be eliminated” if annexation is approved. Again, while this is true, it suggests this is a good thing. In fact, the city’s EMS levy will be replaced by one charged at a higher rate by the RFA.

Fourth, the issue description states, if annexation is not approved, “the City’s ability to maintain current level of service is jeopardized.” Again, if annexation is not approved, the city will contract with the RFA for fire/EMS service in 2026, with precisely the current levels of fire/EMS service. And as a paramount duty of your eight elected officials, they will place an extremely high priority in ensuring your public safety needs are met well into the future.

Fifth, the argument in favor of annexation states, “joining the RFA is the only way to make sure we continue to have high quality, sustainable and responsive fire, emergency medical services, and disaster preparedness response.” This argument is false. Additional options do exist and were not included in the 2024 study by Fitch and Associates of alternatives. Fire/EMS services are both critical and very expensive for taxpayers and the vote on Proposition 1 will have long-lasting implications. As voters, you deserve to have a full, impartial assessment of each and every option available for the provision of fire/EMS services for Edmonds. To date, that has not been done.

Sixth, the argument in favor of annexation states, “all alternatives result in higher costs.” This is misleading for two reasons: 1) all alternatives have not been fully assessed, so it is yet unknown what the cost of each may be, and 2 ) the Fitch report (at page 28) shows the cost to the taxpayer of annexation into the RFA as $18.7 million annually, while the annual cost to re-form an Edmonds Fire Department would be $18.8 million annually (assuming we purchase the vehicles back from the RFA at depreciated value). While the statement is technically true, the “higher cost” to the taxpayer of re-forming an Edmonds Fire Department is virtually the same as the cost of annexation to the RFA.

Finally, the argument in favor of annexation states, “annexation will finally give Edmonds local representation on the SCF board.” If annexation is approved, Edmonds will initially have no voting representation on the board at all and will only have representation after the RFA district boundary lines are redrawn and a vote can occur to elect an Edmonds commissioner — roughly two or three years into the future. And keep in mind you already have eight local elected officials representing your public safety interests.

Voting no on Proposition 1 allows time to properly sort through these issues to ensure the most beneficial option for fire/EMS services is identified. Please study this issue carefully and cast an informed vote.