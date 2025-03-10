Reader view/opinion: A comparative analysis of Shoreline vs. South County Fire

This is in reply to Dave Teitzel’s Reader View regarding the regional fire authority (RFA). Shortly after Shoreline’s special election to create its regional fire authority, Councilwoman Vivian Olson asked me – as an independent Edmonds citizen – to do a comparative cost assessment of Shoreline versus South County Fire (SCF) as options for Edmonds. I called Matt Cowan, Shoreline Fire Chief, in search of information.

Shoreline cost in 2025 would be the sum of three components: fire levy rate @$0.70, EMS levy rate @$0.22, and benefit charge (*) rate @$0.377, totalling $1.297.

The equivalent South County Fire cost is $1.29.

Rates could increase in 2026 and beyond, the benefit charge is only an aggregated average estimate for Shoreline, and costs for service could be altered in contract negotiations, possibly. It appears, though, that even if there were some future variations in these costs, there would be no significant cost advantage in joining a Shoreline RFA, as opposed to the South County Fire RFA.

It is assumed the service from either RFA would be of high quality. Beyond the issue of cost, which does not appear to tip the balance in favor of either RFA, there are some additional considerations that do not favor the Shoreline RFA option. These are already documented and are known to City Council:

The cost of navigating between Shoreline’s King County 911 system and Edmonds’ SnoCom 911, which results in time delay for call transfers.

Shoreline may require Edmonds to purchase equipment and maintain stations, neither of which would be required by South County Fire.

A value of being in the same consortium that includes Edmonds’ closest collaborating cities of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

A benefit of familiarity of SCF RFA staff with Edmonds. Ten Edmonds fire fighters still work in SCF, since 2010, which helps in emergency response and in planning for the future.

Dave Teitzel advises close examination of all fire and EMS service options for Edmonds. It looks like the Shoreline RFA may never be the preferred choice, for the above several reasons.

(*) The benefit charge is based on square footage, so the charge is an individual amount calculated for each location. The figure here was provided as an estimate by a third-party consultant. This figure is an “equivalent average” figure for all properties together in the district. The actual charge would also vary by dwelling type — more for commercial and multi-family structures, less for single-family residential.

Larry Williamson lives in Edmonds’ Westgate neighborhood.