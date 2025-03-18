Reader view/opinion: A movie recommendation — ‘October 8th’ playing through March 19

I recently saw the documentary film October 8, screening now through Wednesday, March 19 at AMC Alderwood Mall 16 in Lynnwood. There are four showings daily.

After its theatrical run (over 100 theaters nationwide), it will be released for streaming. I highly recommend the film and think it’s age appropriate and very important for young adults to view it. It is rated 17+.

I was struck by the interview and documentary style and the bravery of many of the college-aged students (many young women) that withstood the last 17-plus months standing ground, struggling to just be a student and have access to their classes and campus. One such woman, Tessa Veksler, was UC Santa Barbara student body president in 2023-2024. Her bravery and story is inspiring for us all.

Here is a summary:

“October 8 offers a look at the explosion of antisemitism on college campuses, social media and in the streets of America beginning the day after the October 7th attack on Israel by Hamas. Through meticulous investigation, the film also uncovers how over decades, Hamas created sophisticated networks in America to permeate U.S. institutions and examines the tsunami of online antisemitism, propaganda, and disinformation unleashed by Iran, China and Russia – with the sole purpose of dividing American society.”

It is not just a film about Israel and Gaza. It is a film of our lifetime and call for what kind of country we want to live in, fight for, and defend. And not just for USA, but for the world. And not just antisemitism, but all forms of terror and systematic hate.

— By Julie Van Tosh

Julie Van Tosh lives in Edmonds.