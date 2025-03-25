Reader view/opinion: Councilmembers should clarify Regional Fire Authority’s performance metrics

The Edmonds City Council on Tuesday night is scheduled to meet with South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Commissioners. I encourage councilmembers to ask questions about the RFA’s compliance with metrics outlined in its contract with the City of Edmonds.

Every year, the RFA issues a compliance report that reports back to the City of Edmonds on how the RFA has performed against the contract benchmarks. In the table below, which covers the years 2017-2024, red means that a target was missed; green means that it was achieved and blank means that there was no data in the particular year for the metric in question:



The RFA consistently misses most of the targets that are set for them. This is not unusual. Most fire departments miss their response time targets. What is of greater concern is that these targets are established by the City of Edmonds but the targets that the RFA uses for its own internal operations are different and, in most cases, they allow for longer response times. The chart below shows the comparison of all common metrics between the RFA and Edmonds. Turnout time and first engine travel time for a fire incident have lower targets for the RFA as do the ”First arriving unit hazmat ops” and “First arriving unit tech rescue ops” metrics for which there are relatively few data points. The “First arriving unit tech rescue technician” metrics match between the two standards. All other metrics for the RFA have higher targets than the corresponding Edmonds metrics, including the metric that measures the travel time for a full complement of firefighters arriving to a residential fire which is higher by a full 5 minutes, the corresponding metric for a commercial fire which is higher by 3 minutes 45 seconds, the metric for the travel time for the first responding unit for a basic life support call which is higher by 15 seconds and the metric for the first arriving unit for advanced life support which is higher by a full minute. The RFA also reports on total response time metrics for incidents outside of Edmonds but there are no targets set for these metrics, which renders them ineffectual for management purposes.

Let’s take a closer look at those four key metrics for which the RFA has less aggressive targets than the Edmonds contract: first full alarm travel time for residential and commercial fire incidents and first arriving unit travel times for Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) incidents. With the exception of the travel time for ALS incidents, these metrics have consistently been failing to meet the goals set by the City of Edmonds, but the fire response performance is within the goals set by the RFA. Travel time to BLS incidents has consistently missed both the Edmonds and RFA goals. Although the ALS response time has been consistently green per the Edmonds goals, the performance has been steadily trending upward and is at risk of exceeding that goal soon. However, under the RFA metrics, there is another minute of leeway before this metric would be viewed as an issue.

If Edmonds agrees to annex to the RFA, we will lose visibility of the performance of the RFA in our city and we will only have the RFA compliance report to tell us whether performance standards are being maintained. This illustrates the importance of metrics at the level of the individual cities that make up the RFA.

I have recently had a dialogue with some members of council and the RFA on this topic, and I have tried to find out whether the RFA is using this data to drive improvement actions. As far as I can tell from the responses I have received, that is not the case either in the case of the Edmonds goals or in the case of the goals set by the RFA. In fact, the RFA explicitly indicated that they do not view themselves as being accountable to meeting the performance standards in the Edmonds contract. In their response to me, they stated: “Regarding the compliance report, we report on the city’s 1756 standards of cover as the city’s fire department, but there is no ILA requirement to meet these standards. These standards were adopted by the city in 2006 and several were also unmet by the previous Edmonds Fire Department. There have been several conversations over the years about updating the standards, but that has not happened.” I have been unable to get any clarification whether the same is true of the metrics for the performance of the RFA outside of Edmonds.

The compliance report that the RFA provides to the city of Edmonds contains a statement that: “SHB 1756 requires an explanation when Council-adopted standards are not met, the predictable consequences of failing to meet the adopted standards, and the steps necessary to correct deficiencies in order to achieve compliance” but no such assessment of the failing metrics or actions to correct the problems are provided. The compliance report for the overall RFA doesn’t do much better. Other than planning to build more fire stations and hire more firefighters, the RFA has not shared any specific actions with me to improve their performance against these metrics. Adding stations and fire fighters can be an appropriate response to operational failure to meet goals but it cannot be the only response, and it should not be the first response. Proper after-action reviews and statistical analysis of the operations of the department should be used to identify process-related improvements when goals are not being met.

I strongly urge our councilmembers to ask questions about these topics in the context of the operation of the RFA as a whole, not specific to performance against the Edmonds contract, when they meet with the RFA fire commissioners on Tuesday evening. I would suggest the following line of questions as a starting point:

1. If Edmonds voters agree to annexation to the RFA, will the metrics and goals used by the RFA to measure compliance be replaced by those that are reported in the most recently available RFA compliance report on the RFA website (Currently the 2023 report)?

2. Does the RFA track any metrics other than those reported in the annual compliance report and, in particular, does it track any metrics at the level of the individual member cities?

3. Does the RFA conduct after action reviews and use statistical process control to identify process improvements to address cases where established goals are not being met?

4. What specific actions, other than adding stations and staff, has the RFA identified to improve its performance against established goals over the last 2 years?

Moving to the RFA goals will not necessarily mean a degradation of service for Edmonds. The firefighters who respond to 911 calls are professionals, and they will do their best to get to every call as fast as they possibly can. But without the right metrics and goals in place and, more importantly, without a culture of management by data and continuous improvement — implemented from the top down — no organization can sustain, let alone improve, performance on a consistent basis.

Niall McShane is an Edmonds resident, occasional contributor to Scene in Edmonds and a retired IBM executive with experience in managing software development and customer service organizations.