Reader view/opinion: Emergency services need a predictable revenue source

During the last Edmonds City Council meeting, South County Fire, or RFA (Regional Fire Authority), presented an annual report to the city. As we prepare for the upcoming ballot initiative to annex into the RFA, it is important that citizens read the actual reports and review the facts regarding our fire and EMS services.
I was somewhat surprised to hear several folks at the council meeting suggest that Edmonds should only pay for the cost of the services received, like paying for a haircut. Paying for fire and EMS services based on the cost per call might seem plausible at first, but a usage-based approach presents several major challenges. I mean, no person or government I know of has yet been able to schedule an emergency.
Emergencies are, by definition, unpredictable. The number and severity of emergencies fluctuate daily and certainly annually. A city may have a low call volume one month and a surge the next due to natural disasters, accidents or medical crises. Thus, emergency services are, by default, readiness-based. Firefighters and EMS providers don’t just respond to calls — they have to be ready 24/7 to handle emergencies at any moment. Emergency response requires full staffing, equipment and station readiness whether or not a call happens. Funding needs to cover preparedness, not just response.
If we rely on the firefighters and EMS within the RFA or neighboring cities to provide all of our readiness but refuse to pay for anything but the cost of the individual call, then we are asking our neighboring cities to pay for us. Plain and simple. It is also actually against state law for one city to pay less than another to the same entity for the same services. The proposition that we could or should pay less than any other city in the RFA means we either want to ration the services available to Edmonds or we want something for nothing.
Firefighters and EMS service providers are people with jobs. As we have seen from staffing shortages at hospitals and with the unpredictability of private ambulance services, let alone understaffed police departments, emergency response requires consistent funding and training to ensure immediate, effective response in an emergency. There is a reason why private companies do not perform the functions of government, especially when it comes to responding to emergency situations — it’s expensive, and you can’t just cut costs without taking into account the impact on a person’s life or home.
Discussing the facts about the RFA is important. Research is critical, but suggesting methods that would put people and property at risk or presenting back-of-the-napkin calculations need to be stated as such. Cities fund emergency services through consistent, predictable revenue sources — and not risky, but cheaper, options — to meet the city’s responsibility to ensure the well-being, safety and quality of life for Edmonds residents.
Let’s make sure Edmonds continues to have the reliable fire and EMS services we all depend on and vote “yes” on the RFA.
It’s been interesting to read these Reader Views between pro and con proponents for the RFA annexation. It’s also been eye opening to do your own research on comparable fire authorities across the Puget Sound region. For instance South King Fire operating budget ($51 + million), residents served (160,000), and which city subsidizes the other compared to South County Fire operating budget ($116 million), residence served (300,000), and which cities subsidize the other, etc.
I’m curious to understand between the RFA annexation pros vs cons on what a realistic compromise looks like. It can’t always be “my way or the highway” and we all know that we can’t have our cake and eat it. I think there’s a middle ground compromise between the two proponents and the RFA that all can agree to. What does the middle ground look like to a pro versus a con? For instance, does a middle ground compromise look like annexing into the RFA but landing at a budget around $18 million versus $20 million? Just an example, but I’m curious to know what that middle ground is as it can be used as a benchmark whether the annexation passes or not.
Jeremy, if Edmonds voters approve annexation the price they pay is based on the regular tax levy of the RFA plus the benefit charge fee. There’s no “negotiating” the levy rates among the cities and unincorporated areas served by this RFA to find a middle ground that yields $18-19M for Edmonds. A mechanism for reducing the post- annexation tax levy we would pay is to have the RFA cut expenses from their budget and/or attract non tax-based revenues like a grant from the hospital district and/or make a huge benefit charge increase. The RFA’s budget documents contain info that they will be subject to cost increases with the new IAFF labor contract, and that the federal government has announced Medicaid reimbursement rates for ambulance transport are going down. That’s a big expense increase and a big revenue reduction that this RFA’s Board of Commissioners have no control over. Can you see now why they’re pushing for annexation effective 6-1-25 of the City with the highest assessed property values? Under taxing regulations, when their regular levy rate goes down due to annexations, they can do a levy lift to get back to their old pre-annexation rate. This is a simplification of the state of Wash regulations, but you can get the details from the RFA’s Finance Director or the Dept. of Revenue division for property taxes.
Jeremy, that’s the whole point of why the VOTE NO concerned citizen led advisory group is saying we need to hit the pause button and try to force the RFA to at least revise their contract ask to a reasonable number, instead of just almost doubling it. We’ve got all this furious calculation of what this will do to our taxes by the bean counters on both sides of issue when the answer is very simple. If the RFA essentially doubles the cost of our service, the city property tax portion of our over all taxes will almost double (especially when you add in the levy lid lift the city will ask for in the Fall and the fact is our city portion will probably more than double if that gets a yes vote). The reason we don’t have what you are looking for is the Mayor and Council basically just caved on the negotiation end of the deal to what the RFA wants. The reader view piece here is just saying vote yes now or the fire service sky might fall on Edmonds. When you can’t go with facts and figures to get what you want; fear mongering and emotional histrionics is the next best thing.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.