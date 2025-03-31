Reader view/opinion: Exploring alternatives to joining the Regional Fire Authority

The upcoming vote on Edmonds joining the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) is a crucial decision for our community. While proponents of annexation claim it ensures high-quality fire and emergency medical services (EMS) and is the only viable option, a “no” vote provides the opportunity to fully explore alternative, cost-effective solutions tailored to our community’s needs.

Why We Should Explore Our Options

A “No” Vote Buys Us Time. Voting against RFA annexation does not mean sacrificing high-quality fire and EMS services. The city has already negotiated a contract extension to guarantee service continuity if the annexation measure fails. A “no” vote gives us the chance to systematically evaluate alternatives that could provide equal or better services without imposing unnecessarily high tax increases.

Inclusive Community Engagement. Our community thrives on collaboration and informed decision-making. To ensure the best outcome:

– We must bring fresh voices and ideas into the discussion, giving diverse perspectives a platform.

– Collaborative planning with local stakeholders can uncover creative solutions that better align with our community’s needs.

– Studying best practices regionally, statewide and nationally allows us to identify cost-effective service models tailored to our unique requirements.

Flaws in Prior Studies. The Fitch report, which the city commissioned in 2024 to review options for the provision of fire/EMS services and relies on to support annexation, has significant shortcomings. It failed to consider several vital alternatives and strategies, overlooking cost-effective and innovative solutions. Key weakness areas include:

1. Alternative Funding Models

The report did not evaluate various funding mechanisms that could alleviate the financial burden on property taxpayers.

2. Innovative Service Strategies

The report focused solely on traditional service models, neglecting innovative approaches to fire and emergency services.

3. Partnership Opportunities

While the report examined contracting with Shoreline Fire Department, it overlooked potential collaborations with other nearby municipalities, fire districts, hospital district for EMS, the Edmonds Port Authority for marine services, and other public/private partnerships to enhance service levels and manage costs.

4. Negotiating with the RFA

The report even failed to provide negotiating strategies or scenarios with the RFA to secure a more favorable deal for Edmonds. It simply provided a predetermined outcome.

A more comprehensive analysis would include a broader range of innovative ideas, funding models, and partnership opportunities to address budget challenges while maintaining high-quality emergency services.

Our Plan. Unlike proponents of RFA annexation, we offer a clear plan:

1. Conduct thorough evaluations of all viable alternatives.

2. Involve experts and community stakeholders in an inclusive decision-making process.

3. Ensure transparency and accountability throughout every step.

Our plan aims to protect seniors from being taxed out of their homes, preserve financial stability for families, maintain affordable housing for renters, and support small businesses as vital components of our community. Our plan makes the taxpayer central to the discussions and outcomes.

The “Share the Pain” Strategy. This comprehensive approach distributes the financial burden across multiple stakeholders rather than placing it solely on property taxpayers. Contributions from stakeholders could include:

Developers : Fire impact fees on new construction; removal of certain tax exemptions.

: Fire impact fees on new construction; removal of certain tax exemptions. Businesses : Temporary business tax increases; incremental sales tax adjustments to match neighboring cities; eliminate city subsidies.

: Temporary business tax increases; incremental sales tax adjustments to match neighboring cities; eliminate city subsidies. Regional Fire Authority : Reallocation of levy rates and benefit charge fees to benefit taxpayers; reimbursement of transport fees withheld from Edmonds; operational cost-saving measures and service improvements. For instance, an over 30% tax savings can be achieved simply by adjusting the levy rate and benefit charge fee ratios compared to the current RFA proposal.

: Reallocation of levy rates and benefit charge fees to benefit taxpayers; reimbursement of transport fees withheld from Edmonds; operational cost-saving measures and service improvements. For instance, an over 30% tax savings can be achieved simply by adjusting the levy rate and benefit charge fee ratios compared to the current RFA proposal. City Government : Budget cuts in non-essential areas; efficiency improvements through right-sizing; exploration of new revenue streams; sale of non-essential assets.

: Budget cuts in non-essential areas; efficiency improvements through right-sizing; exploration of new revenue streams; sale of non-essential assets. Property Taxpayers: Equitable property tax increases while preserving eligible exemptions; participation in community improvement initiatives.

Benefits of the Strategy

1. Equitable distribution of financial responsibility.

2. Sustainable long-term recovery.

3. Increased community engagement and collaboration.

4. Potential economic stimulation alongside recovery efforts.

5. Long-term improvement in public services.

6. Reduce the proposed 97% property tax increase for city and fire/EMS services

By adopting this “Share the Pain” strategy, we can work together to overcome financial challenges instead of placing the entire burden on property taxpayers. While these ideas are not exhaustive, they provide a strong framework for implementation. This strategy not only ensures fair distribution of the fire/EMS cost burden but also has the potential to build a more resilient and united community. Additionally, it leaves the door open for renegotiating a more favorable agreement with the RFA.

Conclusion

Make no mistake — this will not be easy. Joining the RFA, however, is not the only option; it is simply an overly expensive one as currently proposed and not one that can be easily reversed. If we join the RFA now, we eliminate many opportunities afforded by this plan. By voting “no,” we give ourselves the chance to explore innovative solutions that protect all residents from excessive tax hikes while preserving excellent service levels, rather than doubling our city and fire/EMS taxes for the same services. Together, as a community, we can achieve a better solution.

Authors Jim Ogonowski and Darrol Haug are writing on behalf of Edmondscandobetter.org.