Reader view/opinion: Give us both sides now

The City of Edmonds has announced five information sessions to learn about the issue being put to the voters on April 22: Whether Edmonds property owners are “annexed” into the South Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority (called South County Fire, for brevity). South County Fire will also lead their own informational meetings over the next two months. There have been numerous My Edmonds News articles and reader comments on the topic, and the city held a public hearing in December before approving the ballot timing. The upcoming in-person meetings are intended to be a more effective way than public hearings to get voters the information they need to make a decision.

It’s somewhat unusual in our region to have an organized property owner opposition group on the topic of regional fire authority (RFA) annexation — but we have such a group in Edmonds. In order for the city’s information sessions to provide complete and balanced information, they must give a place on the stage to the opposition group. Otherwise, the voters are at risk of getting just one perspective — why annexation is a benefit to property owners or to the city. They need to also hear a presentation from the opposition group about the downside of annexation to South County Fire in 2025. The voters should get answers to their question from both the city and the opposition group.

Anyone who watched the presentation of the Fitch consultants’ 2024 study at City Council meetings knows the consultant’s recommendations were not complete and significant corrections were made to their report on the cost of alternatives to annexation. Anyone following city business over the last 18 months knows that this is a very complex public service, and that the Edmonds City Council has complicated the choice of Fire/EMS contractual arrangements by changing their taxation strategy. All the property taxes used to pay for fire service in 2025 will be redirected to other City services in 2026 (such as parks, police, and city administration) if annexation is approved. Therefore, annexation would cause the largest annual property tax increase in the history of the city. The voters should be able to pose questions and get answers from the City, South County Fire, and the opposition group in real time.

Contact Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen (mike.rosen@edmondswa.gov) and the communications director of South County Fire, Christie Veley (cveley@southsnofire.org), and ask that the opposition group share their stage. We want to understand both sides now before we complete our ballots (with a nod to composer Joni Mitchell, who wrote the famous folk song Both Sides Now).

Theresa Hollis lives in Edmonds.