Reader view/opinion: How much gender equality do women need?

In My Edmonds News March 9, there was a write-up of the International Women’s Day event that took place locally in Edmonds on March 8. This day is marked worldwide with various activities to honor the achievements of women across all aspects of life — social, economic, cultural, and political — while also advocating for gender equality.

The write up in MEN inadvertently used the word “equity” rather than equality and corrected it. A reader questioned “how much more equity do you need?”and still posed it as an “interesting question” after the correction to equality was made. Since the day itself is about advocating for gender equality, I’d like to speak to that and hope it somewhat answers the question a reader posed. A simple definition of equity vs. equality: “While both equity and equality aim for fairness, equality means treating everyone the same, while equity recognizes that people have different needs and provides tailored support to achieve fairness and equal outcomes.” However, the subject of the write-up in MEN was on International Women’s Day and gender equality not equity, so that’s the topic I’m responding about.

Pursuant to the United Nations, a new report shows women’s right are under attack around the world. Among findings from 159 countries:

A woman or girl is killed every 10 minutes by a partner or family member. Cases of conflict-related sexual violence have increased by 50% since 2022.

On March 8, 2025, women around the world marched for better treatment. Protesters called for economic, political and social equality. Women took to the streets of cities across Europe, Africa, South America and elsewhere with demands for ending gender inequality and gender-based violence. In Turkey’s biggest city, a rally saw members of dozens of women’s groups listen to speeches, dance and sing in the spring sunshine. Meanwhile, the protest was overseen by a large police presence, officers in riot gear and a water cannon truck. President Erdogan declared 2025 to be the “Year of the Family.” Protesters pushed back against a woman’s role being confined to marriage and motherhood.

In many other European countries, women protested against violence, for better access to gender-specific health care, equal pay and other matters for which women don’t get the same treatment as men. From Athens to Madrid, Paris, Munich, Zurich and Belgrade and many more cities across the continent, women marched to demand an end to treatment as second-class citizens in society, politics, family and at work. In South America, some of the marches were organized by groups protesting the killings of women known as femicides. The list of protests around the globe is lengthy, and I have only listed a few here.

According to UNICEF, 230 million girls and women worldwide have undergone (by force, I’d add) female genital mutilation (FGM). It should go without saying that FGM is a violation of girls’ and women’s human rights. Africa accounts for the largest share of this total, with over 144 million. Asia follows with over 80 million, and a further 6 million are in the Middle East. Another 1-2 million are affected in small practicing communities and destination countries for migration in the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, the Taliban insist that women’s rights are protected, saying Afghan women “live in security with their rights protected,” even as the U.N. condemned ongoing employment and education bans. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021, they have barred education for women and girls beyond sixth grade, most employment and many public spaces. Last August, the Vice and Virtue Ministry published laws that ban women’s voices and bare faces outside the home.

If we changed the reader’s question to “how much more equality do you [women] need,” how should we answer that? And especially in light of the U.N. report and statistics from UNICEF.

Pamela Clerico lives in Edmonds.