Reader view/opinion: Is history repeating itself with the Regional Fire Authority?

I’ve spent a considerable amount of time thinking about the upcoming regional fire authority (RFA) annexation vote. During my three terms as mayor, I considered the possibility of joining the RFA a few times. For one reason or another it never happened. But that was 15-20 years ago and times are different today.

I have never been a fan of the RFA idea. As a mayor I also never liked the idea of increasing taxes. I saw the benefits of the RFA for the union employees not the least of which was higher wages and advancement opportunities. But I couldn’t ever bring myself to go that route.

Back then, city revenues were lean and the cost of public safety consumed a huge percentage of our budget. Because of the passage of Initiative 695 we lost a significant state revenue stream and we slashed our budget and laid off or furloughed many employees. The budget cuts went on for years.

We needed to increase revenues and cut costs. During my first year as mayor, we faced a similar situation with the Sno-Isle Library system, which was being paid out of our general fund. We chose to allow the voters to decide if Sno-Isle could bill the residents of the library district directly rather than from the city general fund, which would free up money to pay for other city services. The vote was positive and for several years after we continued to look for new revenue streams and cut costs at the same time fearing what may lie ahead.

Eventually, we had a similar hard truth to face regarding public safety. Those costs had to be reduced or we had to find new revenue streams to pay those costs. Police, fire and our municipal court costs were eating up our general fund. Since we had already cut costs to the bone while still trying to offer all services to Edmonds residents, the only thing left was to choose which city services would be eliminated in order to continue paying public safety expenses from the general fund.

We looked at contracting out every service that the city provides. We looked at combining our departments with other nearby cities. We even looked at trying to convert all South County cities into one large city. Looking at Mukilteo and Shoreline to possibly join forces for fire services was simply not feasible for logistic and other reasons.

In the end, none of those possibilities would work for a multitude of reasons. It was then that we started looking seriously at how to provide fire services either through a contract or an RFA. I recall meetings about joining an RFA with what was then Fire District 1. As I previously mentioned, I was not a fan.

Eventually we settled on contracting with Fire District 1 with an estimated savings of over a million dollars a year over what our own fire department was costing us. After all, the provisions of a Fire District 1 contract for service were agreed to, we signed the agreement, which allowed the city to continue to provide quality fire and paramedic service to Edmonds taxpayers. And we didn’t have to cut other city services from the general fund.

This plan came together with hard work by city staff, our fire labor union and City Council approval. Even then, we knew that somewhere down the road the cost of public safety services would eventually increase to a breaking point. But those services are necessary and expected by residents from their government.

In 2025, Edmonds will collect roughly $16 million dollars in property taxes, which also includes the EMS levy. The police budget alone is $19 million dollars and the fire budget is $12 million. So $31 million in costs with $16 million dollars in property tax revenue. And if the annexation vote for the RFA fails, the estimated contract cost for fire services will jump to $20 million. You don’t need to be a CPA to see that’s not going to work. This is a problem years in the making and regardless of the annexation vote, there is no easy fix in sight.

So what about the RFA annexation vote? The council voted to put it up to a vote of Edmonds residents. As I see it, if annexation to the RFA is approved, our taxes will go up, but we will also lock in quality fire service for the future. And the dollars saved in our general fund previously used for fire service will help to pay for other city services currently paid from that fund, including the previously mentioned police department.

What if the annexation fails? The city will have to negotiate a new, much more expensive contract with the RFA and I would expect serious budget cuts in order to pay for that new fire contract. What have no knowledge of what those services might be. I hope that the mayor and council could offer some thoughts about that before the vote.

I trust those we voted for as mayor and council will make the hard decisions that affect our everyday lives. Allowing us to vote our choice is the best way to go. Let the people have their say. Like everyone else in the city, I don’t want to pay more taxes. But also like everyone else in the city, I want to continue to receive all the services that the city currently provides. I don’t believe the city has enough money to make both of those wishes happen.

As I see it now, a yes vote is the lesser of two evils. We have to have fire services and we are going to pay more for it one way or the other. The RFA gives the city the best chance for financial survival in the long run.

I’ll be a yes vote for annexation.

Gary Hakenson served as Edmonds mayor from 2000-2010.