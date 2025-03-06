Reader view/opinion: Mean-spirited, lazy or something else?

In the grand scheme of things, this is small matter. Literally. At the same time, perhaps it is indicative of a larger phenomenon, a meanness of spirit that pervades American culture. It’s not new, of course, but maybe it has oozed out more in recent months or years.
To wit: There is a strip of grass in front of my house that is owned by the city. They don’t come out very often to mow, so I do it myself. Because irresponsible dog owners have allowed Sparky or Bella to poop there, it is problematic for me — to say the least — when I mow and/or trim the grass. So I put up this sign. One disappeared. I put up another one, and recently found this obnoxious “reply”:
I just can’t understand this — the incivility, the selfishness, the lack of empathy. Or is it just plain laziness? It reminds me of another thing in the same vein that I just can’t get my head around, which is men spitting their gum out into urinals in gyms or public restrooms. Don’t they understand that some other human being is going to have to pick it out? Is this kind of thing due to powerless individuals trying to overcome their anonymity and sense of impotence by being mean?
Maybe someone with a deeper understanding of human nature and/or social pathologies could chime in. It just seems to me that if this is who we are, it’s no surprise that this is where we are. (And just to be clear, I am also a dog owner).
Vince Barnes lives in Edmonds.
So it is only men that spit their gum out? I would beg to differ on that one. Sorry to hear people aren’t picking up after their animals.
Like or don’t like the speed tables on Olympic View Drive – I do; I can now come out of my hidden drive without risking my life – the “thing” now is to put the right wheel on the grass as you speed by, thus halfway avoiding the tables. The banks are now seriously chewed up and degraded, and a muddy eyesore. Lazy, selfish individuals who couldn’t care less about the people who live on OVD – or anyone else, one supposes.
