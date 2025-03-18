Reader view/opinion: Utilize active listening in your decision-making process

Everyone has opinions, some stronger than others. When making a decision that impacts a large group of people, especially ones that will make an impact for years to come, arguments can become louder and emotions can become more impassioned. In the midst of this, the actual messaging tends to get lost. This is especially in play when voting is involved, as we are seeing with the upcoming special election in April when Edmonds voters will decide if the city should become annexed into South County Fire’s Regional Fire Authority (RFA).

There have been several types of communication and outreach on this topic from the city and community-based organizations alike, as well as media coverage and opinion pieces from residents and stakeholders. As both a resident and as part of a community-based organization, I wanted to learn more about the pros and cons, as well as hear from those directly involved in the process, to become more informed before making a final decision. This is where the recorded listening sessions came into play.

These listening sessions allowed for a few things, including hearing directly and in real time from city representatives, South County Fire leadership, residents who have volunteered to write the ballot arguments both for and against the measure, and leadership from cities that are already part of the annexation to share their reasons and experiences leading up to their vote, as well as what has happened since. They were not meant to be debates or arguments, but as an educational exercise where active listening — a communication technique that involves paying close attention to what someone is saying with the goal of understanding their position — can be put into practice.

Active listening provides an opportunity to take in new information. It does not mean you have to change your mind. It does allow you, if you so choose, to understand a different perspective. Active listening also provides an opportunity to hear the full reasoning behind a position that you already hold. It creates an opportunity to defer from making a prejudgement before hearing what someone has to say. You have to choose whether or not to take that opportunity.

With the three listening sessions Northwest WA Civic Circle has hosted, I’ve personally learned more than I would have, and have been able to go back and re-listen to what has been shared. While there are signs and headlines about voting against annexation, the messaging itself during these listening sessions signifies more of a pause than a flat no for several different reasons. With those supporting a vote for annexation, there has also been a narrative of it being the best of the worst options. Just focusing on headlines and sound bytes will not give a holistic picture of what’s being presented.

There will not be one perspective that everyone shares, but active listening allows us all to take a beat, listen to what’s being presented, and figure out follow-up questions that should be asked — and more importantly, where answers to those questions should be directed to. Utilize the resources out there to make the best decision that you can, with this vote and ones to come.