Reader view/opinion: Yes on RFA annexation — a response to former councilmember’s commentary

Recently in these pages, well-liked and respected former Edmonds Councilmember Dave Teitzel weighed in on the upcoming RFA annexation vote (Reader view/opinion: My perspective on the Regional Fire Authority Annexation, March 8, 2025). I have always appreciated Dave’s thoughtful and respectful approach to community problem solving.

While I strongly disagree with Dave’s ultimate opinion on RFA annexation, he articulates principled points to support his position. And perhaps surprisingly, we agree on a few important things that I believe favor your “yes” vote.

Among our areas of agreement are: 1) the City of Edmonds is in financial distress, which may lead to higher taxes via a levy lid lift request if annexation fails; 2) the RFA via South County Fire (SCF) has been providing, in Dave’s words, “high quality fire/EMS services” to Edmonds; and 3) Edmonds has been receiving “good value,” according to Dave, from SCF.

Notwithstanding some important agreement, Dave cites three primary reasons to oppose annexation: 1) the tax burden is too high; 2) the tax burden from annexation will be transferred to homeowners via our property tax bill; and 3) other viable options to annexation were not considered.

I take Dave’s three primary arguments in turn.

Tax Burden is Too High

None of us want to pay higher taxes, especially the most vulnerable among us, like lower-income seniors, and others. The reality is our taxes are going up one way or another in some form or fashion.

In the context of the RFA annexation vote, it’s important for you to know that Edmonds taxpayers have enjoyed lower rates for fire/EMS than other neighboring communities — we have been underpaying. How much? Edmonds residents have been paying at a rate of 76 cents on the dollar compared to $1.29 for other RFA cities. If annexation passes, we will be paying in the middle of the pack compared to other Snohomish County cities. Not the lowest, but not the highest either.

Tax Burden Shifting to Property Tax Bill

Unlike the current funding model, which provides no equitable relief, many low-income seniors, among others, will be eligible for up to a 75% RFA property tax reduction if annexation is approved. This fact was confirmed by Snohomish County Assessor Linda Hjelle’s recent town hall comments. Specifically, Assessor Hjelle remarked that eligible Edmonds residents could benefit from “substantial reductions” to their property tax bill.

Other Options Were Not Considered

While it’s true that not every conceivable option was openly considered by the mayor and city council, the city’s independent emergency services consultant Fitch and Associates conducted a comprehensive survey of many options and determined annexation was the most affordable. Recently, when pressed by annexation opponents on the integrity of the Fitch Report, Councilmember Vivian Olson took it upon herself and contacted a competing consulting firm and requested that they check Fitch’s work. The competition couldn’t find fault with the Fitch Report.

It has been argued that joining forces with the Mukilteo Fire Department or the newly constituted Shoreline RFA (which annexed recently with 66% voter approval) is a viable option. Neither is realistic in the short or long term. Helpfully, recently in these pages, Edmonds resident Larry Williamson weighed in on Shoreline as a potential partner (Reader view/opinion: A comparative analysis of Shoreline vs. South County Fire, March 10, 2025). Mr. Williamson determined for several justified reasons that Shoreline wouldn’t be a prudent choice for a partnership. I encourage you to read his analysis.

Like Dave, I believe we have a first-rate fire/EMS emergency services provider in SCF. As an Edmonds taxpayer I am voting yes on annexation because I believe it’s the best comparative value funded in the best way for everyone in our community.

Adam Cornell is an Edmonds resident and former county prosecutor.