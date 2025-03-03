REI Co-op to hold grand opening celebration in Lynnwood April 4-5 Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op welcomes the community to its grand opening at the Alderwood Parkway Plaza Shopping Center April 4-5 in Lynnwood. A two-day celebration will include 25 outdoor vendors, community partners, an outdoor social and more. At 39,480 square feet, the new Lynnwood store is nearly twice the size of the current Alderwood Mall location. Outdoor enthusiasts will find larger gear and apparel selections in every department, including extended sizing offerings, according to an REI news release. The new location is close to the Interurban Trail, a multi-use cycling and walking/running path that connects Seattle to Everett. An in-store community space will offer classes and workshops. The store will open every day at 10 a.m. with festivities, including giveaways (while supplies last) and free morning coffee. Washington National Park Foundation will receive proceeds from commemorative mug purchases to support their efforts at Mount Rainier, North Cascades and Olympic National Parks. More than two dozen outdoor brands will participate in an outdoor social from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with giveaways, music and more.

“After two decades at the mall, our team of more than 70 green vests look forward to sharing their expertise with our members and outdoor community at Alderwood Parkway Plaza Shopping Center,” said store manager Nikki Mashapure. “With twice the sales floor space and expanded product offerings, the one-level store will feature a larger bike and ski shop, expanded backstock area and a larger loading dock for added efficiency to our operations. We are incredibly grateful to have a community room to offer to local outdoor nonprofit partners and to host in-store classes and workshops.”