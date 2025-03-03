Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op welcomes the community to its grand opening at the Alderwood Parkway Plaza Shopping Center April 4-5 in Lynnwood. A two-day celebration will include 25 outdoor vendors, community partners, an outdoor social and more.
REI Co-op to hold grand opening celebration in Lynnwood April 4-5
At 39,480 square feet, the new Lynnwood store is nearly twice the size of the current Alderwood Mall location. Outdoor enthusiasts will find larger gear and apparel selections in every department, including extended sizing offerings, according to an REI news release. The new location is close to the Interurban Trail, a multi-use cycling and walking/running path that connects Seattle to Everett. An in-store community space will offer classes and workshops.
