Removal of Big Red scheduled to start March 31

Despite the efforts of advocates working to save the tree, the Boardwalk Condominiums’ 100-foot-tall redwood known by many as Big Red is scheduled to be cut down starting March 31. That’s the word from condominium resident and Big Red advocate Dennis Weaver, who said that the City of Edmonds has issued a right-of-way permit to a crane service and tree care company to remove the tree.

Weaver has been battling for months to save the 100-year-old California coast redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) growing in the parking lot of the Boardwalk Condominiums at 1024 5th Ave S. in downtown Edmonds.

According to Weaver, he was notified via email at 5:21 p.m. Friday, March 28, that a permit was issued to Snell Crane Service and Cascade Tree Care “to allow for the removal of ‘Big Red’ starting 7:30 a.m. Monday, March 31, through Friday, April 4.

The Boardwalk Homeowners Association has contended that the tree’s root system is undermining and compromising its parking area and applied for a permit from the City of Edmonds to have the tree removed. The permit was approved on Dec. 9. Weaver and others have said that the parking area damage is insignificant, not conclusively attributed to tree root damage, and that the permit was issued based on incomplete, inaccurate and intentionally misleading information.

On Dec. 30, Weaver filed a complaint with Snohomish County Superior Court outlining these inconsistencies, asking the court to direct the City of Edmonds to reverse its approval of the tree removal permit.

The city attorney responded on February 24 with a petition to dismiss Weaver’s complaint, contending that it was improperly served on Edmonds Planning and Development Department staff rather than the Edmonds city clerk, the proper recipient in such matters.

On March 5, Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Edirin Okoloko ruled in the city’s favor, dismissing Weaver’s complaint on procedural grounds, not on the merits of the case. (See more in our previous article here). Note that while the City of Edmonds had initially put the permit on hold pending court action, on the advice of the city attorney the permit was reinstated prior to Okoloko’s ruling.

Despite the setback, Weaver expressed determination to continue his efforts, which included printing and distributing Save Big Red posters and yard signs throughout Edmonds, writing letters, and soliciting the involvement and support of tree and climate action advocates.

Weaver still contends that the permit is invalid because it misidentifies the tree as a giant sequoia (Sequoiadendron giganteum) and not a coast redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) and specifically states that the permit is for removal of “one Sequoiadendron giganteum, a tree which does not exist on the site.”

“Unless the mayor, planning or engineering cancels the permit immediately, ‘Big Red’ will be cut down,” Weaver said. He issued a plea to Mayor Mike Rosen “to immediately rescind the permit to end the issue.”