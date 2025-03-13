Richard K. Gibson: Longtime Terrace View Presbyterian pastor founded Concern for Neighbors Food Bank

Richard K. Gibson

Rev. Richard K. Gibson (aka Dick or Pastor Dick) a beloved member of the community, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2025, surrounded by family.

Dick was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in April 1938 as the first child to Kenneth and Esther Gibson (neé Wieland). Dick graduated from Muskingum College in 1960 with a major in history and minor in religion. He received his Master of Divinity from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in 1963. Dick married Christine Craven in May of 1961 in Pittsburgh. He and Christine first met when they were 5 years old when their families lived on the same street, then they got reacquainted in college and the rest is history. They were married for almost 64 years! Dick’s first call was to Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church in Portland, Oregon, in September 1963 as Assistant Pastor and served for 3 years in that position. Then he was called as Pastor to Hope Presbyterian Church in Rogue River, Oregon where he served for 3 years. This is where two of his three children were born. He was called to Terrace View Presbyterian Church in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, in 1969, where he served as Pastor for 30 years. Soon after arriving at Terrace View, Dick and Christine welcomed their third child. While at Terrace View, Dick was passionate about serving the needy through the Concern For Neighbors Food Bank, which he started in 1971 after the big Boeing layoffs. At the time (and for many years), this was the only food bank in South Snohomish County and served all the Edmonds School District. He built strong community connections by working closely with local businesses and with every school in the district and the school district administration to have food drives to stock the shelves of the food bank and volunteers to pass out the food.

He loved to travel and passed that love of travel on to his children. Every summer there was a big camping trip with the green trailer and the blue tarps that he loved so much. His favorite place to go was New York City. He would volunteer to take anyone he knew to New York and be their tour guide or just go by himself and have fun. He loved going to Broadway shows (usually at half price), always with a trip to Howard Johnson’s afterward for milkshakes.

Besides the food bank, he was most proud of serving on the National Self Development of People Committee of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian (USA) Church. This committee made funds available to low-income groups in the U.S. and internationally who wanted to improve their lives and situations. Being part of this committee for 12 years also helped fuel his love of travel because they had 3-6 meetings a year all around the country and sometimes, he would bring his kids along with him.

He never stopped being a pastor even after retirement – always caring for those around him, visiting people, and teaching Bible study classes via Zoom, (including teaching 4 days before his passing). His passionate causes were social justice, Bread For the World, education, and peace making.

His final call was home to the Lord on March 9. He will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives he touched.

Dick is survived by his wife Christine, their children Tom (Cindy), Barbara (Lars), and Susan (Sean), and their grandchildren, Elizabeth, Anna, Jonathon, Stephen, Will, and Ian, and by his sister Carolyn (John).

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to: Open General Endowment care of Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers Street, Edmonds, WA 98020