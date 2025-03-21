Rosen’s 2025 State of the City reports progress to date and maps out the future

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen Thursday presented the second State of the City address of his administration to an estimated 75 people gathered in the Edmonds Theater. (Read about his 2024 State of the City address here).

Rosen was introduced by City Council President Neil Tibbott, who highlighted the mayor’s achievements after less than 18 months in office.

“Our mayor has been in office for less than a year and a half and he has done so much in that time,” Tibbott began. “He truly cares about Edmonds and everyone who lives here. He cares about our future.”

He went on to praise Rosen’s approach to tackling the city’s financial problems by seeking expertise from a blue-ribbon panel who “not only worked through and identified the issues… but also developed a plan.” Tibbott also noted Rosen’s dedication to public safety and to our law enforcement personnel, and his absolute commitment to open communication.

He pointed out how the mayor went beyond the council’s directive to come up with $1.5 million in additional budget cuts by offering $1.8 million.

Tibbott then introduced Mayor Rosen.

“Thank you all for being here in this theater,” Rosen began. “This is one of the many things that makes Edmonds special, and one of the many reasons we love this place. There are fewer than 54 theaters [in the U.S.] that are over 100 years old, and only about 20% of them have only one screen — this is one of them. And here in Edmonds, we have this gift.”

Rosen went on to highlight Edmonds’ history, recognizing the Sdohobsh people who hunted, fished, gathered and took care of the land, early settler Pleasant Ewell who pre-dated George Brackett by several years, Brackett’s establishment of Edmonds as an official town, and our gung-ho industrial mill town years of the early 20th century.

“Moving ahead to today, this is my 445th day of the 1,461 days you hired me for,” he quipped. “I’m about 30% through. There have been mayors before me and there will be mayors after me. We are temporary stewards, and it is our job to take care of this place.

“There’s lots to love here,” he continued. “In a recent survey we asked how you’d rate our quality of life, and you responded overwhelmingly good to excellent. And the job of the city is to protect the quality of life that this place provides. I put that into four categories:

protect you,

protect this place,

protect your money,

improve your government.

Let’s start with protect you.”

Rosen then dove into an in-depth overview of the Edmonds Police Department, citing extensive training programs, crime statistics ranging from domestic violence to drugs, and the department’s excellent response record. He next addressed fire response, noting how Edmonds went from having its own fire department to contracting for these services with South County Fire (SCF), and how in addition to fire suppression SCF provides marine response, community paramedics and home safety visits.

He also noted that 84% of calls are for emergency medical services (EMS). “That’s 6,300 calls for medical and EMS last year,” he said. “It’s a big part of what they do, and it’s important to note that their success rate is virtually twice that of the rest of the country.”

He went on to reference the decision facing Edmonds voters about how to provide fire and EMS beyond the end of this year when the contract with South County Fire ends. He detailed how the city examined a range of alternatives, narrowing it down to four: continuing to contract with SCF, starting our own fire department, using other fire/EMS providers (for example, Shoreline or Mukilteo), or annexing to the Regional Fire Authority (RFA). After much study, Rosen said, annexing to the RFA emerged as the option offering the best combination of quality service and cost.

“And that’s why it’s on the ballot,” he said. “But I want to emphasize, this is up to each of you. It is a very personal decision. You’re hearing and reading a lot about it, and I encourage you to get the information that you need to answer your questions. The election is on April 22. We have information and fact sheets on our website, and also a calculator which will tell you the dollar impact for your house. I encourage you to look at these.”

Moving to protecting this place, Rosen began with public works, emphasizing the city’s water supply and stormwater systems. He also spoke of Edmonds’ road maintenance work, specifically referencing road overlays, the fleet of city vehicles, and wastewater treatment plant. He noted the numbers racked up by the engineering development team for infrastructure permits issued, new construction and engineering inspections.

“Making sure that the stuff we build meets our standards is a big job,” he stressed. “The other day we got a proposal, and the plans were 600 pages long. It takes a while to go through that and make sure everything is correct.”

He next spoke of the work of Edmonds Planning Division, noting the huge task of developing Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan that provides a 20-year roadmap to navigate housing, the environment, transportation, economic development, capital facilities and culture. He stressed the vital role of public engagement in this effort, and the series of citywide meetings and forums where residents can weigh in and help shape Edmonds’ future. He also noted the numbers of building permits issued, planning applications processed, building division inspections conducted and housing permits issued.

The next topic was parks.

“We have 47 parks comprising 267 acres in open space and nearly a mile of waterfront,” he began. “We love our parks – it’s a big part of our quality of life – and we continuously invest in them through acquisitions, expansions, renovations, improvements, and maintenance.”

He went on to describe how the city relies heavily on volunteers who give their time to help keep Edmonds parks clean and beautiful, particularly calling out the “Ivy Leaguers” who pull invasive ivy, and the “Marshians” who help preserve the Edmonds Marsh. He also mentioned the city’s 110 memorial benches, iconic summer flower baskets, plans for the new Boys and Girls Club at Civic Field, the Cemetery Board’s annual Walk Back in Time, and free summer concerts in the parks.

Turning to the environment, he observed that, “our little corner of the planet is a very precious jewel, and we have lots of biodiversity here – more than 200 bird species, mammals, reptiles, fish and a host of sea, water and soil critters that share the planet with us. Every decision we make has an impact on them as well.”

In addition, he noted the city’s efforts to boost the environment by reducing electrical usage in buildings, replacing older gas-powered fleet vehicles with electrics and hybrids, installing solar, completing a network of bike lanes, and restoring and reclaiming the Edmonds Marsh as a vital ecological estuary.

Moving on to arts and culture, he referenced Edmonds’ 32 public art installations, sketching, music and writing events, and the array of arts organizations that call Edmonds home.

Rosen’s third priority, protect your money, was next.

“I’ll begin by spending a little time talking about the past, and then I’ll catch up to the future,” he began. “First, there’s no scapegoat. We didn’t get here [our current financial situation] because of a person, a group or a single decision. We aren’t going to get out with one single action either. And we aren’t alone. Financial problems are everywhere.

“But as we talk about our current situation, what I really hope we can do as a city is to get to the place where we can ask, what is the city we want, what are the things we love about the city, and what are we willing to pay for it,” he continued, “and not be trapped saying we’re in crisis, we have to cut, how do we survive – but rather get us to that place that says this is the city we want to live in.”

He went on to talk about rising costs, noting that over the past four years expenditures have grown by 44.9% while revenues lagged behind at 27.8%, citing the specific examples of insurance, utilities and fuel.

“So what do we do? Part of continuing to go down the road without asking residents to help is to put off doing stuff,” he explained. “I’m a believer that if you spend money on something valuable, you should take care of it.”

He then presented a list of our buildings, color coded to show their relative condition.

“The green means that buildings are great, yellow means you’ve got some stuff to do. Gold says you’ve got some serious stuff to do, and red means maybe you don’t even want to go in there,” he explained. “But you will notice none of those buildings have the top two colors. That’s deferred maintenance, the stuff that we haven’t been doing.

As an example he referenced that in 2018 Edmonds paid for a study on the cost to catch up with our backlog of deferred maintenance on roads, ADA ramps, facilities and sidewalks, adding “It was bad then, it’s worse now. Potholes don’t get cheaper or smaller if you don’t fix them.”

Looking at the revenue side, Rosen pointed out that for every dollar we pay in property taxes, the City of Edmonds gets 14 cents. For the 10.4 cents added to every dollar you spend for items subject to sales tax, Edmonds gets less than a penny. And this is not enough to cover expenses.

“There are five things we can do to close the gap: cut, save, sell, borrow, or increase,” he explained. “For 2025 we targeted $7 million in staff cuts, were directed by council to cut an additional $1.5 million and to reduce police command staff by $230,000, and are borrowing $6 million from the utility fund as an internal loan.

“Here’s some more of our reality,” he continued. “We have to pay back the $6 million internal loan and the $8 million reserves that have been previously used. The cost of fire/EMS will go up and if the [RFA] levy fails we will have to come up with another $8.9 million. Those things alone come to almost $23 million.

“The levy assumes that we would retain the $6.5 million to help offset all those things that I just mentioned,” he continued. “If the [RFA] levy fails, add the six and a half million [dollars] to that. While we don’t have the final numbers yet, this may mean a November levy as well of around $6 million. Our reality continues to be that expenses exceed revenues. We have significantly cut staff and programs, which means less of everything, and we have a significant maintenance backlog.

“But it’s not just cutting,” he explained. “We’re looking at other things, including how we can increase income with things like fees, penalties and rent for our facilities. We can sell our vehicles. We have some buildings we could consider selling, and some parks. We’re currently shopping for cheaper jail services, and voters will be deciding if we’ll join the RFA. This is our reality, and we have faced worse things as a city, as a community and a country.”

Rosen’s last priority is improving government.

Rosen began this topic by emphasizing the importance of community engagement, the roles Edmonds boards and commissions in decision-making, and the work of volunteers and community organizations.

“This is a community that shows up and helps,” he said. “And we couldn’t be the community that we love so much without people and organizations like this. It’s not just government that makes this machine run. We very much are a community of service.”

He went on to note that a national program to recognize communities of service will be launched next year in honor of our nation’s 250th birthday, and “I want Edmonds to be the first one on that list.”

He also noted the role of regional partners and that by working together we can tap into resources that would not be otherwise available.

He referenced other functions of government including maintaining transparency and open communications by responding to public records requests, issuing media releases, and being active on various social media platforms. He also noted the growing use of the Fix It Edmonds app where citizens can report anything from potholes to cracks in the sidewalk, the publicly accessible GIS system, and the Our Edmonds newsletter.

In closing he looked toward the future.

“How do we continue to protect you, protect this place, protect your money and improve government,” he asked. “This is nothing that we do in isolation. These are decisions you make. You empower government. We work for you. Our job is to serve you. You are creating the priorities. As a community we ask what does the city I want look like, and what is it going to take to have it. We all need to be working on these priorities and getting to where we can keep this place that we love.”

The mayor’s full State of the City PowerPoint presentation is available here. A video of the 2025 State of the City address will be available on the City of Edmonds website within a few days.