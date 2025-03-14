Sample coffee and tea during Edmonds Historical Museum Steep and Greet event March 29

The Edmonds Historical Museum is hosting a “Steep and Greet” event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday March 29 as part of its Steeped in History exhibit.

Local tea and coffee shops will gather to share samples and talk about what their favorites mean to them. Take a break from the winter market to stop by to meet some new people, learn more about the world’s favorite hot beverages, and see if something might become your new favorite.

Tickets are $5 and available in the museum plaza at 118 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. The museum will not be open for normal operating hours during the tasting fair.

For additional information about participants, visit the Eventbrite page.