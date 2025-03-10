Save the date (and find a hat) for the 2025 Easter Parade in downtown Edmonds

Last year, longtime (and now retired) Edmonds Children’s Librarian Edith Farrar started a new tradition in downtown Edmonds: an Easter Parade. Farrar admits she got a late start on publicizing the event last year, so she is hoping that a “save the date” announcement will encourage participation.

The second annual Edmonds Easter Parade will take place from noon-3 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 20, on the sidewalks surrounding the downtown fountain at 5th and Main.

“I have a deep love for the annual Easter Parade that takes place in New York City every year,” Farrar wrote in an email announcing the event. “This is when they block off 5th Avenue and people walk up and down the street, smiling and wearing their Easter finery — especially hats. Hats of every description and some that defy description. The creativity is overwhelming. The joy is contagious.”

According to Farrar, New York City’s Easter Parade has its roots in the late 19th century when the Astors, Vanderbilts, Carnegies and other noted names “would attend services at their neighborhood churches (right there on 5th Avenue) and then after church they would stroll the Avenue so they could be seen in the latest Paris and London fashions. Seamstresses and tailors from all parts of the city came down to watch.”

One year, after Farrar visited New York City and participated in the parade, a thought occurred to her: ” We have a 5th Avenue right here in Edmonds!”

In 2024, Farrar and two of her friends strolled around the fountain sidewalks wearing extravagant hats and offering photo ops from a bag full of hats Farrar brought with her. “It was so much fun,” she said. “The weather was perfect; lots of unsuspecting diners in outside seating — were so willing to don a hat and smile.”

So if the mood strikes you — grab an Easter hat and join the parade April 20.