Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: March 5, 2025 2 Taken Tuesday, a South County Fire boat spraying water — and it’s hard to see in the background where the sky ends and the water begins. (Photo by Julia Wiese) An early morning swim Wednesday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) A class at the Edmonds Dive Park. (Photo by Alexa Severtsen) A seal swimming by the Edmonds Fishing Pier breakwater. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Placid waters. (Photo by Jean Patterson) Cloud interest. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Almost-spring blossoms. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Gull with a mouthful. (Photo by Jane Monahan) Wednesday sunset. (Photo by Chris Tassos)
