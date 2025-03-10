Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: March 9, 2025 5 Joshua and Kaya Scordino feeding coho salmon babies at Willow Creek Salmon Hatchery. (Photo by Joe Scordino) Photo by Ron LaRue Mid-morning Edmonds ferry Sunday taken with a long exposure. (Photo by Luke Angelis)
