Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: March 12, 2025 1 Girl Scout cookies are selling like hotcakes. Mia Pennington and Kelli Cavanaugh of Troop 41962 make sales with infectious smiles at the Westgate QFC. The sale ends this weekend. (Photo by Bob Sears) Lenten roses. (Photo by Denise Meade)
