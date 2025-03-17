Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: March 16, 2025 4 Edmonds’ own Gothard Sisters playing Celtic music at Edmonds Center for the Arts Saturday. (Photo by RJ Perna) On the waterfront Sunday. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Beach walking. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Edmonds in bloom. (Photo by Merri Fulton) Sun on the ferry. (Photo by JJ Kuhl) Blowing bubbles at Brackett’s Landing. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Blue sky. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Spring is on the way. (Photo by Ted Taylor)
