Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: March 17, 2025 4 Sunday photo at Edmonds waterfront by John Eric Klemesrud. Brackett’s Landing North Monday morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Flying a kite at Marina Beach Park. (Photo by Denise Meade) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Ron LaRue Haines Wharf at sunset. (Photo by Ted Taylor) Phtoo by Ann Bradford
