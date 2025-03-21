Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: March 20, 2025 0 Bagpipe music in the rain from the Northwest Junior Pipe Band at Edmonds Art Walk Thursday. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Daffodils. (Photo by Mary Dizon) Jazz music at the Edmonds Opera House during Art Walk. (Photo by Chris Walton)
