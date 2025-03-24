Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: March 23, 2025 6 Male and female house finches on a feeder in the Pine Park neighborhood Saturday. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Sunday morning at the waterfront. (Photo by Rita Schultz) Enjoying the view Sunday. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
