Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: March 31, 2025 0 Seals at Brackett’s Landing Sunday. (Photo by Matthew Ralston) “It’s About Time” at the Edmonds Marins Monday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Photo by Melinda Nelsen Photo by Denise Meade Photo by Lee Lageschulte A horned grebe at the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Niall McShane) Snow-capped Olympics. (Photo by Lorraine Leclerc) Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Tim Johns At sunset. (Photo by Ted Taylor) Photo by Gary Olson\
