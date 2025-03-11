Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday Posted: March 10, 2025 11 Empty Edmonds Fishing Pier at sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Rhododendrons on Bell Street. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Early morning at the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Cedar waxwings. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen)
