Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: March 1, 2025 2 Another foggy morning. (Photo by LynnDee King) Photo by Ron Larue Photo by Rita Schultz Photo by Sharon O’Brien Looking out over Browns Bay: A dozen freshly shucked oysters at sunset. (Photo by Nicholas Sherman) Sliver of a moon and Venus in the night sky. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.